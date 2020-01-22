Forest fires in Australia: dinner with Jesse Mulligan from The Project, Kanoa Lloyd raises $ 3k

advertisement

A chance to dine with two TV personalities has raised more than $ 3000 for those affected by the Australian forest fires.

Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd of the current affairs fair The Project auctioned themselves last week in a campaign with the name # Auctions4Aussie.

The highest bidder won the opportunity to have the journalists come to their house and prepare the dinner for them and five friends.

Mulligan said he wanted to contribute something to the bushfire efforts, no matter how small.

“We will remember the rest of our lives this summer,” he said.

“We hope that by contributing something small but meaningful, we can make a difference to the brave and nice Australians we watch on TV every night.”

The # Auckland4Aussie campaign involves the popular journalist John Campbell who has offered to take the highest bidder at his auction to a performance.

The auction attracted a lot of attention, with over 100 bids and a total of $ 3115 raised to support bushfire.

Lloyd said she would love to cook if she didn’t know what to do to help.

“There is no cake to fix what is broken for our Aussie cousins,” she said.

Master chef Judge Josh Emett has offered more than $ 1000 to give cooking classes that go to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

“But if we can raise some money to help their recovery and have a good time while we do it, it will at least be something sweet.”

The television duo will now visit the winner’s house, make a menu based on their preferences and cook while “watching, drinking and ridiculing”.

“They bring the necessary ingredients and even deliver some award-winning wines to distract from their food,” was the Trade Me listing.

The campaign was created by feminist author Emily Writes and raised more than $ 17,000. Auctions closed on January 17.

The fundraising campaign was part of the broader # Auctions4Aussie campaign, organized by feminist commentator Emily Writes, and involved many New Zealand celebrities who raised money by offering unique experiences.

Journalist John Campbell offered to take the highest bidder at his auction to a performance of his choice, raising $ 3001.

MasterChef NZ Judge Josh Emett raised $ 1100 by offering cooking classes and Finance Minister Grant Robertson raised $ 2010 with dinner and a tour of parliament.

A chance to watch the Westside television series filmed with show stars, and shop in Augustine with personal styling from Kelly Coe, both of whom have raised more than $ 3,000.

The auctions closed on January 17 and raised more than $ 17,000 for the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

The fires are some of the worst seen in decades, with 27 people and more than a billion animals killed and thousands of homes destroyed.

