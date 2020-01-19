Forest fires can permanently change the Australian landscape, scientists warn

advertisement

Scientists say that the Australian landscape is constantly changing due to the natural fire crisis of the country, as a warming climate entails radical changes on the island continent.

Heat waves and drought have fueled larger and more frequent fires in parts of Australia, with some 40,000 square miles (104,000 square kilometers) scorched so far this burning season.

While fire is still raging in the southeast of the country, government officials are working out plans to re-sow burnt areas to speed up forest recovery that could otherwise take tens or even centuries.

But some scientists and forestry experts doubt that seeding and other intervention efforts can equal the extent of destruction. Since September, the fires have killed 28 people and burned more than 2,600 homes.

Before the recent forest fires, ecologists divided Australia’s native vegetation into two categories: landscapes adapted to the fire that burn periodically, and landscapes that do not burn. With the recent fires, that distinction lost meaning – even rain forests and peat bogs caught fire. Leaves begin to sprout from the trunk of a blackened and burnt tree near Nattai, Australia (Rick Rycroft / AP)

Flames are burned through jungles dried out by drought, such as Eungella National Park, where mists are replaced by smoke.

“Everyone would have said that these forests do not burn, that there is not enough material and that they are wet. Well, they did, “said Sebastian Pfautsch, forest recovery expert at Western Sydney University.

“Climate change is taking place now and we are seeing its effects.”

High temperatures, droughts and more frequent forest fires – all linked to climate change – can make it impossible for even forests adapted to fire to be fully restored, scientists say.

“The normal recovery processes will be less effective and take longer,” said Roger Kitching, an ecologist at Griffith University in Queensland.

“Instead of an ecosystem taking ten years, it can take a century or more to recover, assuming we don’t get another burning season of this magnitude soon.”

More than 1,300 firefighters are on the ground today spread over 69 firegrounds in NSW. 19 fires still have to be included. Crews try to strengthen the containment lines with the help of heavy machinery and aircraft before the conditions increase during the week. #Nswrfs pic.twitter.com/xSKt7JCa8T

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) January 18, 2020

The changing landscape has major implications for the diverse flora and fauna in Australia.

The fires in Eungella National Park, for example, threaten “frogs and reptiles that live nowhere else,” said ecologist Diana Fisher of the University of Queensland.

Fires usually burn through the forest in a patchwork pattern, leaving unburned shelters from which plant and animal species can spread.

The megafires that are raging in parts of Australia, however, consume everything in their path and leave little room for that kind of recovery, Dr. said. Kitching.

In both Australia and western North America, climate experts say fires will burn more and more often, as global warming and drier weather transform ecosystems around the world.

