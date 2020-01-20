Foreigners inspired to pay the bills of families

advertisement

Never underestimate the power of the witness of Christian charity – or the attractiveness of Christian family life.

The Facebook page ‘Catholic Connect’ recently shared a great story:

After mass we went to our favorite brunch place. At the end of the meal our waitress brought us this slip instead of our check. Someone paid for our entire family of six – which is not cheap.

The note said this:

Please enjoy breakfast. I admire the strength and courage needed to have such a special family. I have noticed that you said grace together, and I am not religious, but I am an employee (air force) and have had many strangers buy my meal. Thank you for what you do and let me pay for this. … God bless, anonymous.

I saw the story shared on a site called “Katholieke Geeks” and it produced some nice responses. Here are a few.

A strong family life is noted.

Never forget when you and your family are out and about that people are watching and forming impressions of how you are behaving.

Brigette Denise went for breakfast with her three children, all under 5 years old, while her husband was deployed. When it was time to pay, she received a letter from a benefactor instead of a bill. “You look like a great mother and such well-behaved children,” it said. “Enjoy! I was there and you are fine.”

Kelly Schweiger once had to drive six hours with four children to and from her cousin’s funeral. On the way home: “We were tired, emotional and wrung out,” she said. They stopped at any freeway restaurant and were surprised when they discovered at the end of their bill that their bill had been paid.

“The waitress told us that our check was paid by a businessman who said our children were so good and that we looked like a nice young family that could use a happy surprise,” she said. He was right.

Public faith attracts public charity.

Jesus praised those who would even give one cup of water to one of his followers. Some commentators received much more than water.

“While in college,” Cindy Fogle wrote, “a group of us went out for dinner after a retreat. We found out that someone paid our bill because they were encouraged by” young people who say grace themselves. ”

Calvin Jensen had the same experience when he walked through the country in the pro-life group Crossroads. “We always wore shirts with the words” pro-life “in large bold letters. Every once in a while someone would buy our food or pay for a bill, “he said – they even got access to the Cedar Point amusement park.

Good manners are their own reward. Only sometimes …

Irene Alderman remembered for a time when a couple noticed her family of nine – seven children aged 3 to 12 – at a birthday dinner for the 5-year-old. “They were so impressed with the children’s ways that they approached the manager to pay our bill.”

And never underestimate the power of a sharply dressed 8-year-old. Echo Hobbs took her son to brunch after mass. “Busy place, he’s all dressed in vest and tie and practices his table manners,” she said. “I was just educating and not paying attention to anyone around us; but someone clearly paid attention to us and bought our meal. ”

We all long for a strong family life – and when we see it in others, it creates a deep affinity.

Amanda Jones once remembers that she and her children found their bill anonymous by (they think) a man who “noticed how our children reminded him of his childhood with all his brothers and sisters.”

Laying down your phone is a powerful witness in itself. Mackenzie Kay discovered this when she went to eat pizza with her family last summer and discovered that their bill was being paid. The waitress said it was paid by a man who “liked to see a family with phones sitting in the middle of the table and real time.”

But don’t just wait to receive … be the first to give.

After reading these stories and more, Kadesh Swanson wrote the moral of the story.

“Frankly, this is the call of Christians,” he said. “Give until it hurts. Specify those less fortunate. Do not wait until the time is “good” when God calls you to give, then have faith and give! ”

Amen.

