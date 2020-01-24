Foreign interference in the destabilizing region of the Middle East, says billionaire Dubai - News

advertisement

Sajwani emphasized that the Arab world must rise above the politics of religion and tribal affinities in order to get right people in power.



Foreign interference destabilizes countries in the Middle East, and it is one of the biggest challenges facing the region because political parties become “puppets” abroad, said Hussain Sajwani, president of Damac Properties.

advertisement

“The problem in the Middle East is that when there is a democracy, there are 10 different political parties; and there are 10 different countries around the world to support those parties and they become a puppet for those countries. I don’t have “We see many countries in the world where foreigners interfere and support political parties. This is the biggest challenge for the Middle East,” said the Dubai-based billionaire during a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Sajwani emphasized that the Arab world must rise above the politics of religion and tribal affinities to bring the right people to power.

“The situation is much deeper than a bad or corrupt government. I think a lot of time we’re not tackling the main issue. Governments are brought by people, so why haven’t people been able to choose a good government in the last 10 to 20 or 50 years? Lebanon is a 60-year-old democracy, the oldest in the Middle East, and people in the Arab world must realize that when they go to elections, they don’t necessarily choose the person they like, not the person of their religion, or his tribe – and this is a major disaster, “Sajwani said in the panel discussion entitled” The Return of Arab Unrest. “

Other participants in the panel discussion were Gebran Bassil, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lebanon, and Sigrid Kaag, a Dutch politician.

Hussain’s Sajwani’s Damac Properties is one of the largest private developers in Dubai. The assets of the real estate magnate were valued by Forbes at $ 1.8 billion.

Sajwani also said the 20th century was the most disastrous century for the Middle East since World War I when the Arab countries were divided into pieces, then the 1948 war, the reign of military officers in Libya and Iraq, and then the constant interference of super powers in the internal affairs of the region.

– waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com

advertisement