THE 92nd ACADEMY AWARDS Broadcast on Sunday (February 9th)

The most important factor in making Oscar predictions is that nobody knows anything. Yes, you can opt for the PGA and SAG nominations as indicators of a certain upswing in the industry and the importance of a nod for the best image gain, but statistics only get you so far. No one saw Green Book win the grand prize last year. (And most of you forgot it happened, did you?)

After all the podcasts of the critics, the targeted advertising purchases and the interviews with the contestants, we are now at the end. Here are my predictions for the main categories that are as valid as those of others.

best picture

How did the leader become in 1917? By steadily trudging forward and winning price for price on the way to the big show, you are marching through the hell of World War I in France, much like George MacKay’s dogged soldier. Other nominees have passionate supporters – your parasites, your once upon a time … even your jokers in Hollywood – but they also have their critics. 1917 is just there somehow, you know?

Should win: Parasite is not only the best picture of the year, but one of the best pictures of the decade. It would also be the first foreign language film to receive the top prize.

Could win: Once upon a time … In Hollywood, when Sony’s “Movies! You like that, don’t you? “Campaign resonates with enough voters.

Will win: 1917. And no, I don’t understand that either.

Best actor

Antonio Banderas portrays the performance of his career as Pedro Almodóvar’s fictional alter ego in Pain And Glory. But because he did it in Spanish, it’s almost guaranteed that it will be overlooked by voters who don’t want to suffer from subtitles. (See also: Parasite.) And while Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver did a good job in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood and Marriage Story, neither they nor Banderas’ former Evita co-star Jonathan Pryce (nominated for The Two Popes) good job done a chance against Joaquin Phoenix in Joker.

Should win: Banderas. But subtitles.

Could win: DiCaprio, when Tarantino’s film creates a surprise.

Will win: Phoenix, the only reason anyone else is talking about jokers.

Best actress

It’s wild that Scarlett Johansson, who had never been nominated for an Oscar before, is now running for two of them and is unlikely to win either. (Also profoundly unfair, but that’s just the way these things get messed up.) Your career-best work in Marriage Story will almost certainly be overlooked, while the performance of Saoirse Ronan’s Little Women will be overlooked because Jo March isn’t that much spends time at the center of the narrative. Charlize Theron’s work in Bombshell is more about mimicry than finding the soul of a real person. If the academy wants to honor that, there is Cynthia Erivo in Harriet and Renée Zellweger in Judy.

Should win: Johansson, who leaves everything on the set.

Could win: Erivo, a powerhouse in a faulty film.

Will win: Zellweger, that’s what Judy is made for.

Best supporting actor

Conventional wisdom says the support categories prefer veterans and beginners, but conventional wisdom is out of the window this year. Damn, four of the five supporting actor nominees already have at least one Oscar, and Tom Hanks and Al Pacino have two. Of all, only Brad Pitt has never won an acting Oscar … and his work in Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, which feels like a master class to deconstruct his own image, this seems to be correcting.

Should win: Pitt’s appearance makes a major contribution to the fact that his film can be viewed, even if I don’t mind Hanks staging it with Fred Rogers in “A Nice Day in the Neighborhood”.

Could win: Hanks. Or Pacino. Or Joe Pesci. Anyone except Anthony Hopkins, really.

Will win: Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt.

The best supporting actress

Funny Oscar fact: Laura Dern, nominated for her performance as Scarlett Johansson’s terribly capable divorce lawyer in Marriage Story, is up against two of her own co-stars this year: Johansson is nominated for Jojo Rabbit in this category, and Florence Pugh is nominated for small women in which she plays Dern’s daughter. Richard Jewell’s Kathy Bates and Bombshell’s Margot Robbie feel like much longer shots. If Robbie had been nominated for Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood she might have had more of an edge.

Should win: Laura Dern.

Could win: Florence Pugh, who has been a little bit a year. (And this category loves an ingénue.)

Will win: Dern.

Best director

Okay, nobody really believes that Todd Phillips has a chance for the Scorsese-lite Joker in a year in which Scorsese is nominated, so it’s easy. But the Irishman hasn’t proven the traction to win the grand prizes, and Scorsese also seems like a long shot. Parasite and there was once … Hollywood’s visions of unique filmmakers undoubtedly exist, so Bong Joon-ho and Quentin Tarantino could have a chance – and Alfonso Cuarón’s win for Roma last year suggests that the language barrier is not a major problem in this category , Still, Sam Mendes made a damn sure that everyone knew how hard he worked on 1917, and the academy often mistaken “most” for “best” when it came to directing. (See also: Alejandro González Iñárritu.)

Should win: Bong Joon-ho.

Could win: Tarantino.

Will win: Mendes.

Best original screenplay

The parasite by Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won is a marvel of construction and character details, and if the film proves the juggernaut, it should be easy to secure this price. But it feels more and more as if parasites have a chance of winning one or two prizes – maybe an international film and production design? In the meantime, both Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time … Hollywood and Rian Johnson’s Knives Out defaced a certain old-school itch that might appeal to the academy’s more traditional cohort. And Tarantino has been nominated for this award three times and won twice. So the chances are good … unless Noah Baumbach’s marriage story script really ignites. Oddly enough, this seems to be the only big category that seems to have little chance of winning in 1917 … though the script by Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns is the blueprint for all of the technical magic the film uses.

Should win: Parasite.

Could win: Knife out.

Will win: Once upon a time … in Hollywood.

Well-adapted script

This year is full of daring adjustments – the tonal high-wire act by Taika Waititis Jojo Rabbit, the blending of time between Greta Gerwig’s Little Women and Steven Zaillian’s The Irishman, the elaborate means by which Todd Phillips and Scott Silver pretend that they are not me am re-creating Taxi Driver and The King Of Comedy with Joker. And then there is Anthony McCarten, who opens his own play “The Pope as the Two Popes”, which feels a little less risky.

Should win: Jojo Rabbit.

Could win: The Irishman.

Will win: Little Women, if only because Gerwig’s original script for Lady Bird was lost to Get Out two years ago and the academy might want to make it up to you.

Best international film

With five other nominations (including image, direction and original screenplay), Bong Joon-hos Parasite is the clear front runner for the former Foreign Language Award. But Pedro Almodóvar’s Pain And Glory has its followers who could tick this box while choosing Antonio Banderas as the best actor. Corpus Christi, Honeyland and Les Misérables have a much more difficult path.

Should win: Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, the best film of 2019 in every language.

Could win: Pain and fame, although it would be a big surprise.

Will win: Parasite and – as we saw with Roma last year – therefore it won’t get the best picture.

Best animated function

DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and Disney-Pixars Toy Story 4 are sequels, Laika’s Missing Link made almost no impact in the theater, and I lost my body and Klaus, although both very charming, are almost entirely from depending on the reach of Netflix voters. In that, Netflix has proven to be pretty good in the past.

Should win: I’ve lost my body, especially when Netflix realizes that Jérémy Clapin’s artful drama is the best recording of an Oscar this year.

Could win: Toy Story 4, as Pixar normally loses this category. (That’s exactly what happened last year when Into The Spider-Verse defeated Incredibles 2.)

Will win: I lost my body.

Best documentary

Here’s another tricky category: Decades of victories and drawbacks have shown that the quality of the nominees isn’t nearly as important as the story behind a particular film production and the topic they’re dealing with. For example: American Factory is a devastating look at the workers who become collateral damage to late capitalism, but it’s “just” a documentary. The filmmakers were never in danger of shooting it, and it presented its narrative in an uncomplicated manner. In contrast, Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts’ For Sama is a mother’s video diary for her daughter from a war zone. Petra Costa’s The Edge of Democracy rides with two successive Brazilian presidents who are being chased by a right-wing cabal to derail their attempts to reform the country. Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” uses some very manipulative editorial techniques to reflect the dangerous conditions in which it was shot. Ljubomir Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska’s intensely cinematic Honeyland devote themselves just as intensively to their haunting images as to the further development of their narrative. So who wins? Probably the film that is nominated in more than one category.

Should win: I would be fine if American Factory or For Sama won this title. They are both great.

Could win: The cave when voters decide that their more outrageous manipulations are a feature rather than a bug.

Will win: Honeyland, which is also nominated in the international film category – and will certainly lose against parasites. So people here will vote for it instead.

