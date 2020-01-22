Forecast calls for falling iguanas during fla. Cold snap

advertisement

TALLAHASSEE – While the coldest air of the season spreads in the eastern United States, even some southern states are affected by the cold.

From Louisiana to the Carolinas, even down to Florida, the average temperature is 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Frost and frost warnings apply until Wednesday morning in Florida and Georgia.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Miami made a rare forecast of cold temperatures, but they were iguanas. Yes, you read that correctly.

I – guan – as

“Don’t be surprised if iguanas fall from the trees tonight,” tweeted the Miami National Weather Service office.

The concern of people in South Florida is that these iguanas often sleep in trees. When their bodies become inactive, they appear to fall from the sky onto streets, cars, pools, or even people walking around. And since iguanas are tall – adult males can be 5 feet long and weigh up to 20 pounds – this can be dangerous if you land on them.

The invasive species cannot handle cold temperatures very well because they are cold-blooded. Generally, iguanas start to become sluggish or sluggish when the temperature drops below 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

As soon as the temperature drops below 45 degrees Fahrenheit, the iguanas go into a sleeping or cold anesthetized state. They seem to be dead, but they are not. They remain breathable while critical body functions are still working.

In this way, the body protects them until the temperature rises above 50 degrees.

If these temperatures remain in their forties for more than eight hours, a significant number of these iguanas die, especially the smaller ones.

“The temperature threshold for iguanas that go into hibernation depends heavily on the size of the iguana,” said Ron Magill, communications director at Miami Zoo. “The bigger the iguana, the longer it can tolerate cold.”

It also shows how longer air temperatures in the 1940s can cause some iguanas to die. Many iguanas in southern Florida have become accustomed to penetrating deep into caves where they are protected from the cold. They also usually live near large bodies of water that are warmer than air temperatures, which helps them survive short cold spells.

However, not everyone is concerned about the welfare of these iguanas. They are considered an invasive species, so some people look forward to the opportunity to rid their yards of these reptiles.

“I know there are some iguana hunters looking forward to this upcoming cold front because it will make it easier to remove these invasive reptiles from the South Florida area because they cannot run away!” Magill told CNN.

