Fordham University wins the 19th annual FanTAXtic competition

Deloitte and its Deloitte Foundation announced that a team of students from Fordham University won the 19th annual Deloitte FanTAXtic National Case Study Competition for the best presentation of a complex tax case analysis.

This year’s finale took place from January 17-18, 2020 at Deloitte University in West Lake, Texas. Each of the nine teams participating in the final round previously won the Deloitte FanTAXtic competition in the respective US regions. Approximately 60 teams from more than 40 colleges and universities participated in regional qualifiers at Deloitte offices in the United States from November 7-8, 2019.

This year’s case study asked the students to analyze the impact of using debt against equity to expand business for a fictional start-up.

“We congratulate all students who took part in this year’s competition for their technical ability, teamwork and innovative thinking to solve the complexity of the business case challenge,” said Steve Kimble, chairman and CEO of Deloitte Tax, in an explanation. “Given the scale of changes related to tax reforms, technology transformations and globalization, there has never been a more exciting time to work in the tax field. These students have a real experience that gives them the opportunity to develop their skills and face the challenges, to face when preparing for tomorrow’s tax profession. “

“With FanTAXtic, the Deloitte Foundation can show students what a tax career can offer,” said Vickie Carr, a partner at Deloitte Tax, in a statement. “In line with our mission to help prepare for the next generation of talent, the competition combines academic experience with real business scenarios that allow students to use a variety of technical and social skills to find a solution for the case I’m always impressed with the caliber of the students participating in this competition. “

The results of the FanTAXtic case study competition 2020 are as follows:

First place: Fordham University

Second place: University of Northern Iowa

Third place: DePaul University

Other finalists: Brigham Young University, Truman State University, University of Florida, University of Houston, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and University of Mississippi

More information about the FanTAXtic competition can be found here on Deloitte’s website.

