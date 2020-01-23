Ford suffered $ 2.2 billion in pension-related losses in the fourth quarter

advertisement

Ford Motor Co. announced late Wednesday that the fourth quarter would incur $ 2.2 billion in input tax related to pension obligations that will reduce net income.

After tax, the $ 2.2 billion loss is expected to reduce Ford’s net income by $ 1.7 billion

F, -0.54%

advertisement

said in a filing. As it is a special item, the loss will not affect either adjusted earnings or adjusted earnings per share, the automaker said.

This also didn’t affect the company’s liquidity in 2019 and didn’t change expectations about this year’s pension contributions, Ford said.

The loss includes a $ 2.6 billion loss on foreign pensions offset by a $ 400 million gain on pension plans in the United States, Ford said. The automaker made the loss on lower discount rates compared to year-end 2018, which was partially offset by better than expected returns on investments.

Ford shares rose 0.3% in the after-hours session after regular trading day fell 0.5%.

Ford is expected to announce the fourth quarter results after the bell on February 4th. FactSet analysts expect Ford to post an adjusted profit of 17 cents per share of sales of $ 39.3 billion, an adjusted profit of 30 cents per share of sales of $ 41.8 billion in the prior year quarter ,

Ford stock has risen 8% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 index has risen 26% and 20%, respectively

SPX, + 0.03%

and the Dow Jones Industrial Average

DJIA, -0.03%

In the same period.

advertisement