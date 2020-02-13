Car owners are warned of a flood of thefts in Derbyshire, in which 28 vehicles were stolen within four weeks.

The officials particularly urge Ford owners to be safety-conscious, as thieves appear to target the automaker’s sports models most often.

Eleven of the 28 stolen cars were Ford, some of which were ST and RS models.

Thefts occurred throughout the county, including the Derbyshire Dales, High Peak, Amber Valley and Derby, with the highest number occurring in northeast Derbyshire.

The last theft occurred overnight on Sunday, February 9th, when a red Ford Fiesta ST from The Wynd was stolen in Renishaw.

PC Scott Jeffreys of the Derbyshire Police Street Crime said: “We encourage drivers to be vigilant about vehicle safety and report suspicious activity.

“People should use additional deterrents such as steering wheel locks, trackers and immobilizers and, if possible, park in a secure garage if they have one.

“To be clear, the only people responsible for these incidents are the thieves who took the vehicles, and our officials are investigating to find them while participating in regular operations to deal with street crime all over the place Proactively prevent and combat derbyshire. “

How to protect your vehicle from car theft

The troop has also given advice on protecting your vehicle. It says:

If you have a garage, please park your vehicle in it and make sure it is safe.

Use a high quality steering wheel lock to prevent the theft of your vehicle.

Consider adding a tracker to your car, and make sure it’s on if you have one.

Keep your car keys safely in your house. Make sure all windows and doors are closed and locked before going to bed, and do not leave the keys in a place that is easy to see from the outside.

Store the keys in a Faraday bag to block any signals that can be used by thieves.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Derbyshire police on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.