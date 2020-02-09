Education not where to cut

Striking teachers and educators are making reasonable demands to protect public education (NOW Online, January 28). It is time for the government to watch out.

Doug Ford’s cutbacks mean classrooms are crowded and classroom learning is being replaced by online classes – and that hurts our kids.

This is not a question of budget, but a matter of control. Even if it was a question of the budget, education is not a place for cuts.

Rosemary fries, Toronto

A lesson for committed politicians

I was born in 1951 and went through elementary school and high school at the height of the “baby boom”. The crowded classrooms and lack of accessories meant that high schools were forced to work in shifts with large class sizes.

What we had were dedicated teachers. They have used their ingenuity and dedication to ensure the best possible education for all of us under the circumstances.

I have seen no change in the priorities or motivations of public school teachers in the decades since.

For politicians who agree even double-digit increases in already high salaries, this indicates that teachers are primarily interested in remuneration, which shows a reprehensible ignorance of the profession.

Amanda Bankier, Toronto

Dunda’s trams look like buses

Spend billions on transit, but what do we get? by Steve Munro (NOW, January 30th – February 5th).

TTC’s CLRVs are now all retired and Bombardier has finally fulfilled TTC’s order for new trams. Hallelujah, I suppose if we can forget for now that larger trams are not synonymous with better service. So do Dundas trams look like buses?

Eric Mills, from nowtoronto.com

The right answer to coronavirus

If health authorities are under-reacting to a moderately dangerous virus that incubates and shows up within a few hours, how do they deal with something really dangerous? (NOW, January 30th – February 5th) Coronavirus has so far infected 5,000 people and killed more than 131 people in China.

Canada may have been spared a serious outbreak, but our response to the disease is rather worrying.

The correct answer from our government and our health authorities would be to ban travel to and from the countries concerned for the duration of the outbreak.

Christopher Mansour, from nowtoronto.com

What does the race have to do with coronavirus?

Racism has nothing to do with the response to the corona virus.

Dr. Zhong Nanshan, director of the China State Key Laboratory for Respiratory Diseases, who was known 17 years ago for his leadership role in fighting SARS, found the likely source of the new coronavirus as a wildlife on Chinese state television.

Do Chinese also avoid contact with Wuhan racists?

John De, from nowtoronto.com

# BellLetsTalk bias

I find readers’ responses to your criticism of the # BellLetsTalk campaign interesting (NOW Online, January 29).

An organization publishes criticism of Bell from people who are actually affected by mental health, and suddenly does that mean the organization is getting it out for Bell? There are literally thousands of articles that come out and praise Bell every year, but no one accuses them of bias.

Annette Smith, from nowtoronto.com