Owner Robert Sarver of the Phoenix Suns reacts in the second half of the NBA game against the Sacramento Kings at the Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. The kings defeated the suns 114-103. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

The value of the Phoenix Suns rose 8% year over year and is now at $ 1.625 billion, according to Forbes’ annual franchise ratings for 2020.

This forecast makes the franchise more than four times more valuable than in 2004, when current owner Robert Sarver bought the team for $ 401 million, which was a record at the time.

Even after a tweet from Daryl Morey, general manager of Houston Rockets, who complicated the relationship between the NBA in one of its largest markets, China, the league continued to grow faster than any other major sports league.

The teams grew 14% from 2019 to an average of $ 2.12 billion. The 30 teams had total sales of $ 8.8 billion last season.

According to Forbes, the Suns generated $ 246 million in revenue.

For the fifth consecutive year, the New York Knicks topped the list of the most valuable teams, growing 15% year-over-year and valued at $ 4.6 billion. The Los Angeles Lakers ($ 4.4 billion), Golden State Warriors ($ 4.3 billion), Chicago Bulls ($ 3.2 billion) and Boston Celtics ($ 3.1 billion) rounded out the top Five off.

At the lower end of the spectrum are the Memphis Grizzlies ($ 1.3 billion), New Orleans Pelicans ($ 1.35 billion), Minnesota Timberwolves ($ 1.375 billion) and Orlando Magic ($ 1.43 billion) ,

The suns are 17th in the entire rating league.

Forbes predicts that the trend of capital appreciation will continue.

The average NBA viewer is 43 years old to 52 for the NFL and 59 for MLB, per Nielsen.

A recent poll of 2,000 sports executives by market research firm MarketCast found that Americans are the most popular sports league by age group. The NFL dominates among the over 35s and outperforms the NBA by more than 10 to 1. But the NBA is a small favorite among the 18 to 34s with 41% versus 38% and it’s a slip up the 13- to 17-year-olds, with the NBA being 57% to 13% ahead of the NFL. MLB recorded just under 4% of teenagers.

In addition, a $ 24 billion contract with TNT and ESPN that started in the 2016/17 season and on the NBA market outside the U.S. is different in growth from the NFL and MLB.

Follow @AZSports