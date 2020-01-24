advertisement

A succession of artists will be on stage in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday evening (January 26) for the 2020 Grammy Awards. While the line-up includes artists from the entire genre spectrum, a handful of country and Americana-focused performances will emphasize the festivities.

One of the most anticipated performances in the country music world is the set by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, in which they sing their new duet, “Nobody But You”. Shelton says the moment will be “one of the biggest rushes I will ever experience.” Dang!

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile have also planned something big for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The staff are ready to act together and serve as presenters at the ceremony, and although they have remained mum about the details of their performance, we bet they will break out the “Bring My Flowers Now” nominated by Grammy.

advertisement

Country music will also be part of two cross-genre moments during the 2020 Grammy Awards: Lil Nas X, which will collaborate with previous “Old Town Road” collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, as well as K-pop megastars BTS, for a one-off moment, and the Emerana Act of the Year of the War and Treaty 2019 by Americana Music Association will be part of a performance of “I Sing the Body Electric” by Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

However, that is not all that is scheduled for Sunday evening: during the television ceremony Bonnie Raitt will honor the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine and during the premiere of the premiere, I’m With Her and Yola.

Which of the country, Americana, bluegrass, folk and roots 2020 Grammy Awards performances are you most excited to see? Tell us by voting in the poll below.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will be broadcast live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the ceremony on television, the pre-broadcast Premiere Ceremony will take place earlier in the day and stream online. Grammy Awards artists outside the country are Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.

The Boot stays up late for the most popular country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch us by going back to TheBoot.com for the latest news from Grammy, like The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

Country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins

.

advertisement