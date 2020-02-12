Valentine’s Day is fast approaching this week, but Friday (February 14) won’t be the only day that Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard appreciates his wife Hayley. As the singer explains, he tries hard to keep things romantic all year round, and his girl always wonders what’s around the corner.

“There are always good times for surprises in our lives,” Hubbard explained to his record label. “I think that’s important for a healthy marriage. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a gift, but any kind of surprise that is unexpected, even if it’s just small flowers or if you get home early or whatever is to keep each other on their toes and excited. “

Hubbard admits that sometimes it is not so easy to plan well-thought-out surprises when he says too many times in total: “I want something that I only have on Amazon Prime and I will grab it.”

However, the couple, who have been married for almost five years, seem to be doing well – also with the demands of their two small children (2-year-old Olivia and 5-month-old Luca), so the surprises must come at exactly the right time!

Florida Georgia Line will take the Chillaxification Tour with Kenny Chesney in April and is working on their fifth studio album, which they plan to release later this year.

