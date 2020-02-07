Farouq specializes in forensic investigations and has a criminological and criminal psychological background.



For Khaled Farouq, an emirate, there wasn’t much to see in Jumeirah in the early 90s. “When I was growing up, I could only go to the beach or visit my cousins’ house to play football. If we were really lucky, we would go to Al Safa Park or Al Nasr Leisureland. The beach center was different.” a place that was very popular back then. “

Farouq specializes in forensic investigations and has a criminological and criminal psychological background. He is the CEO and owner of Advisory Resilience UAE – a law firm specializing in financial advice. Forensics is just one of the services his company offers. “I have learned over the years that relationships and humanity are paramount and that money is not everything. The UAE rulers have taught us to live by those principles. In my company I have done a lot of volunteer work to help people to help with that. ” I have seen many people who have been tempted to pay others for services that are not needed.

“I have always been fascinated by human behavior, which is why I chose this field specifically. This field has its own challenges that concern me most of the time. Each case is like a riddle to be solved and that is the exciting part of the job. “

He keeps valuable memories of his childhood. “I remember going to Jumeirah with my friends and cousins. There was an arcade where everyone could meet and chat.

“I also remember playing soccer with my friends on the street and sometimes in the stone-filled sand. Back then it was a different environment. People were more sociable and willing to spend time together. A lot has changed now With the developments in the area and many have no time for socializing.The beach that we used to visit is now inaccessible due to the construction work.The arcade in the middle of the beach has now, along with many other things, been blocked off over the years.

“The culture that I promote in my company is a culture of trust, respect and integrity, which is also our motto. I believe that these are the foundations that are at the heart of every company for maximum transparency The rulers of the United Arab Emirates have seen Dubai develop over the years, all of which have had their own challenges.

Farouq is confident that Dubai will make much more progress in the coming years through the grace of the Almighty. In times when Farouq is not working, he likes to travel. He loves to collect watches. It collects all types of mechanical watches from the bottom to the top. He also owns a few vintage watches.

