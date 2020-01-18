For this reason, the police searched a park in Salford today

advertisement

Police officers carried out a mass search in a park in Little Hulton today.

Peel Park was swarming with uniformed officers who searched bushes and forest areas on Saturday morning.

Greater Manchester police confirmed that officials were searching for knives and other weapons as part of a planned operation.

It is understood that a number of knives were found during the sweep.

A number of police vehicles were discovered in the park early Saturday morning.

The officers used rakes to search for bushes and forest areas.

The Peel Park searches were conducted on Saturday

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

Operation Scholar is a knife crime initiative that deals with hidden knives and weapons in Salford.

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

The Greater Manchester police have released no further details of the search.

