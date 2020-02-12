It’s so good to have Enter Shikari back, isn’t it? Frontman Rou Reynolds unveiled his brilliant new single {The Dreamer’s Hotel} on Monday evening and has also landed on the Kerrang website! this week to discuss his band’s return and what we can expect from St Albans’ best album number six.

The singer explains the meaning of the record’s wordy title, “Nothing Is True & Everything Is Possible,” and admits that “I wasn’t sure about the name at first, but I think it’s perfect now.”

Rou continues that the name of the album is “levels” that represent not only the current state of the world, but also the diverse and cross-border music it contains.

“The part” Nothing is true “is a statement about what it feels like to be alive in 2020,” he says. “It’s hard to understand the truth, you know? There’s so much tribalism, bias and ulterior motives everywhere, and it’s getting harder and harder to know where to put your trust. And I love the” everything is possible “part because the usual sentence is “anything is possible.” And that is empowerment, motivation: “you can do anything; everything is possible! “But” Everything is possible “makes it much darker.” Everything “implies a choice, but” Everything “is more discouraging because it takes the focus off of your choice. So this is a much better reflection of our position, since the possibility is traditionally one positive thing is. But now the possibility has become scary. The word “possibility” shifts and becomes much more a complex, deep and frightening concept. The title also reflected the music and how we are constantly evolving. “

Our extensive new interview with Rou can be found in the new edition of Kerrang !, available from Kerrang.Newsstand.co.uk anywhere in the world. And for UK residents, you can now pick it up from any good newsagents.

Nothing is true and everything is possible will be released on April 17th via So Recordings. Shikari will perform five intimate album release shows in the same month, with tickets for those who pre-order the album from the online band store and for members of their Future Historians fan club.

Fang Enter Shikari live at:

April

18 Sheffield Leadmill

19 Glasgow St Lukes

20 Liverpool Invisible Wind Factory

22 London Subterania

23 Bristol SWX

