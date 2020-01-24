For this reason, Manchester has a special relationship with Wuhan

advertisement

Manchester citizens have sent a message of support to twin town Wuhan after being blocked in the fight against the spread of a deadly new virus.

Transport was stopped in Wuhan, the Chinese city of 11 million people at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

advertisement

At least twelve other cities in central China’s Hubei province, home to more people than New York, London, Paris and Moscow, were also banned when officials struggled to stop the virus from spreading further.

To date, more than 850 cases with at least 25 deaths have been confirmed worldwide, all in China.

In a letter to the Mayor of Wuhan, Zhou Ji, Manchester City Councilor Sir Richard Leese wrote: “I want to express our support to our esteemed twin city of Wuhan during this difficult time.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

“Our thoughts are with the families and relatives of everyone affected by the virus in Wuhan City and beyond.

“We know that this already difficult situation was exacerbated by the preparations at the beginning of the year of the rat.”

An electrician builds the wiring while workers drive excavators at the construction site of a field hospital in Wuhan

(Image: Getty Images)

Wuhan has been Manchester’s “sister city” since October 1986.

In the same year, a Chinese consulate was opened in Rusholme.

The cities forged the partnership to promote more trade and investment

In February 2018, China Daily reported that the two cities had promised “deepening cooperation” at a Wuhan summit.

Sir Richard Leese

(Image: Manchester Evening News)

During the summit, Sir Richard said: “Both urban regions share common challenges.

“This is an opportunity to recognize our shared ambitions, our natural strengths, and the opportunities we have to act together and do business.”

Wuhan is the capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei and the largest student city in the world with over 10 million inhabitants, including 1.2 million students.

A lot has been invested in China in Manchester in recent years.

Earlier this week Rhys Whalley, executive director of the Manchester China Forum, said Chinese investors were “involved in developing more than £ 6 billion across the city.”

After the outbreak, hospitals in Wuhan struggled with a flood of patients and a lack of care.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

Videos distributed on the Internet showed crowds in masks lined up for examinations, and some complained that family members had been turned away in hospitals where capacity was underutilized.

Authorities in Wuhan and elsewhere are demanding medicines, disinfectants, masks, goggles, coats, and other protective equipment.

The authorities in Wuhan have announced that they are rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to deal with the crisis. Completion is scheduled for February 3.

It will be modeled on a Sars hospital that was built in Beijing in just six days during the Sars outbreak.

Continue reading

Related articles

Continue reading

Related articles

It is not clear how deadly the virus is, or whether it is even as dangerous as the normal flu that kills tens of thousands of people every year in the United States alone.

Scientists say it is also not clear whether it spreads as easily as Sars, its genetic cousin, who is also from China and killed about 800 people in 2002-03.

The rapid increase in reported deaths and illnesses does not necessarily mean that the crisis is getting worse.

Instead, it could reflect better monitoring and reporting of the newly discovered virus, the symptoms of which may initially be similar to those of the common cold and flu, including cough, fever and shortness of breath, but may worsen pneumonia.

“It is too early to draw any conclusions about the severity of the virus, as you would focus more on the severe cases at the start of an outbreak,” said Tarik Jasarevic, spokesman for the World Health Organization in Geneva.

“And then maybe we are missing a few mild cases because people are just a little sick and don’t get it tested. And they’ll recover.”

Follow us on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news. We are also on Instagram.

When you’re on the go, the M.E.N. App brings you closer to the latest news where you live. The app is available on iPhone and Android and can be customized to provide you with the latest information.

The latest news, the latest information about your football club, the selection of events of the week and the latest trips – you can customize the app to your liking. Our push notifications help you highlight the greatest stories for you first.

Download it here on iPhone and Android.

advertisement