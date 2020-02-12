It takes impressive business acumen, the richest man in Africa Aliko Dangote did it: to stay the richest man on the continent for 9 years.

In Forbes’ latest list of the continent’s 20 richest people, Dangote still tops the net with $ 10.1 billion in net worth.

Dangote may not be satisfied with this number. Sure, that’s an impressive amount. But it’s exactly what it was worth in 2011 when it was on the list in its first year. It is also half of what it was worth in 2014.

Another Nigerian is on the list Mike Adenugaranked third with $ 7.7 billion in net worth.

Folorunsho Alakija only one in two women remains on the list, at number 20 with a net worth of $ 1 billion.

This year’s list of 20 participants comes from 8 African countries, 5 each from Egypt and South Africa, 4 from Nigeria, 2 from Morocco and 1 each from Algeria, Angola, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

Check out the full list: