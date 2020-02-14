The retired Bishop of Killaloe, Willie Walsh, helped St. Flannan’s College win five Harty Cup and All-Ireland titles and is still thrilled with his old alma mater, who has been trying to win the first crown at Munster Colleges for 15 years , he writes Joe Ó Muircheartaigh,

“This site has a tremendous character and determination and it is this character and determination that will keep winning the Harty Cup for St. Flannan.”

– Father Willie Walsh, 1976.

PRECENT words in the first flush of success.

St. Flannan’s had just won the Harty Cup for the ninth time, and everyone associated with the victory had landed on the college campus on the outskirts of Ennis to celebrate what had happened in college since the school’s major breakthrough, which hurled in 1944, had not been seen.

It was a first win since the late 1950s, and bonfires blazed. The players were carried shoulder-high by supporters from the gates to the school door.

“It was a big deal, the big breakthrough and the famine were over,” muses Walsh, running his finger through the team picture hanging in his hallway.

“Captain Leo Quinlan, Cyril Lyons, Martin Meehan and Barry Smythe; John Moran and Jarlath Colleran, who both died. We didn’t play very well, we were so tense that it affected us, but Smythe was excellent. I remember how Tom O’Riordan wrote about him: “Strap the ball across the field without catching it”, just the ball in the air and hit it. “

All the successful teams in which Walsh was involved are there and framed – five Harty Cup and Croke Cup winners between 1976 and 1987. “In 1979 he was led by Gerry McInerney as the first All-Clare team, just like this year’s team only Clare is, “he recalls. “1982 and 1983 when we put the titles in a row and the team of 87 that was the best we had.”

Anthony Daly was a corner player and he just formed the team, but within a few years he was one of the best defenders in the country. Davy Fitzgerald, Fergie Tuohy and Alan Neville were submarines. Limericks Pat Heffernan was the captain and the best player on the team.

“I’ve always been particularly interested in the Harty teams and I’ve always come to the games,” he continues with his personal journey and relationship with the team and college that has existed for over 70 years.

“I recently missed the semi-final against Templemore,” he admits, “but in the quarter-final against Tulla, I thought the standard was very high on both sides.”

On that day at Cusack Park, the emeritus bishop was one of the first to congratulate management, which included All Ireland winner Brendan Bugler as coach and Tony Kelly as Maor Foirne after the famous Ennis kindergarten made its first appearance in the semi-finals had sealed nine years.

Walsh’s Presence on the Periphery of All Things The flinging of St. Flannan is a link between the present and a glorious past that he has done so much during his eight decades of sling work.

“This tradition is always there and never leaves you,” admits Walsh, “because anyone who went to Flannan would be looking for the Harty team and how to do it.” The Harty team is thrilled. “I still meet Paddy Rodgers from Scariff, who won Harty and All-Ireland titles in the 1940s, and every time he talks about St. Flannan as if he were back in school.”

WALSH’s unique perspective comes as a former student, teacher and trainer. And although he left teaching staff after 25 years in 1988, he never strayed too far – first he was connected to the Ennis Cathedral, then to the bishop’s residence in the city before retiring in 2009 and into School returned or so close there makes no difference.

He lives across the street, just 20 meters from the gate and the location of many Harty Cup campfires, while you have the slingshot just a few pucks behind.

“The Harty Field,” he says of the qualification, “you wanted to be there when you went to school. It was a great prestige to do the Harty panel.”

Walsh felt this move of the Harty field when he first came to Clare in September 1947.

“It’s been so long,” he smiles, “but I had seen the Flannan team against Roscrea in Thurles earlier this year in the All-Ireland final. I called for Roscrea and I was actually booked in Roscrea back then, but my parents changed their minds and I found myself back at Flannan’s in the fall.

“Very soon after you arrived you realized the importance of skidding. The mere sight of Jimmy Smyth recording it everywhere, not just on the hurling team. He was a great man and I heard from him before I went to St. Flannan came in. He was the hero.

The Harty Cup

“It was his last year and Flannans went five in a row and reached another final against St. Colman that lasted three games. When the replay ended, I knew Flannan wanted to play extra time, but Colman did Colman won the third match to win his first title, and it was Smyth’s last match against St. Flannan.

“Back then it was a huge expedition that led to games. We didn’t have a bus and a group of us who happened to have a couple of bobs came together and took a taxi to the games. We were seven or eight in the taxi that went to Thurles. It was up to you to go to the match if you could afford it. I wanted to go because for me the Harty players were giants of men.

“Back then there was a strong tip thing in school, and that sparked my interest because there was a separation between the tip and Clare guys.

“I remember that Tipp and Cork played a very close championship game in 49 and we heard it on the radio in the study room. We cheered Tip and the Clare guys cheered Cork and there was a last minute incident.

“It was a tie, but we thought Cork won, so we were very upset with the Clare boys.

“This fall, Clare played in the All-Ireland Junior Final in Ennis against London, with Jimmy Smyth on the team. We went to the match, but a group of about 20 of us from Tipp called to London, which had about five Tipp boys. Giving salt to the wounds has won London.

When we got back to college, President Father Tom Maxwell took us to the study room and denounced us – we were ashamed of college and were a lot of young puppies. Our punishment was that a 1949 film about All-Ireland that Tipperary won to be shown in college that evening was canceled.

Her hurleys could have been permanently stored in a stricter regime, but the fact that Father Maxwell himself was a Tipperary man who silently prayed for victory in London meant that normal life was resumed a few days later.

“We were back on the field,” recalls Walsh, “and tried to form the team, but went between 47 and 52 five years before we won another Harty.” It’s a lifetime if you’re a young hurler.

“In 52, I had the extraordinary experience of being a Harty team submarine against Limerick CBS in the first round, but was replaced by my brother John in the submarines from then on.”

“After that I went to Maynooth and missed the victories they had in years 54, 57 and 58, but was 63 back in school.”

By the end of the decade, Walsh and Tipperary colleague P. Seamus Gardiner would be left to pick up the Harty Cup staff after a sterile spell that dates back to 1958.

“We reached a semi-final in 1970 in our first year,” he recalls. “That was Joe McKenna’s team. North Mon struck us two points and Joe was still talking about a ball that came out of the air in the last few minutes when we were two points behind. He tugged and bound but it worked a foot away.

“Even then you could see that McKenna would make it big. John Callinan was someone else who would make it – he was very small at the time but had all the skills. I would have also thought that Colm Honan and Ger Loughnane had it. Ger was very determined, but would not have had top skills, while Sean Hehir was almost too determined on the pitch.

“We reached the final of 71 and 72, but Farranferris was too good. Father Michael O’Brien, whom I knew in Maynooth – Mickey G, as we called him – used a lot of walking and hand pass and had a touch of modern play. We just weren’t prepared for it.

“But you learn more when you are hit than when you win. We have learned over time. Seamus attended coaching courses at Gormanston College. They were taught by Des Ferguson, John Hanly, and P. Tommy Maher, so they should have we took a lot there and would have come back stronger. “

It meant that when St. Flannan’s finally got out of the cold, it might be strikingly similar to this year’s trip back to the finals.

In 1976, they bridged an 18-year gap; on Sunday they hope to end up in the wild for 15 years; De La Salle, who were opponents 44 years ago, had never won a title, just as CBC has no title for her name in Mallow this afternoon.

Bishop Willie Walsh and his colleague Father Seamus Gardiner with captain Leo Quinlan after winning the 1976 Harty Cup final.

“There was a lot of pressure,” recalls Walsh, “to get over the line, but to finally win it, we would have continued to develop our game.” We would still have thrown a lot of soil and it was drilled into them all.

“When I was a student there was very little encouragement, in fact people spent a lot on raising the ball. There was no such thing for short puck-outs.

“We had six forward to six backward – each bored to” mark your man, mark your man. “Neither the back nor the striker left their position much and there was very little open play. We would have worked a lot on it. Seamus worked with the forward and I worked with the back. “

This Harty breakthrough came in Bansha – these campfires blazed and from then on St. Flannan played an unprecedented round of 16 over 12 years under Walsh’s watch on the way to top the list of 21 titles with their last win in 2005.

“The games that came to my mind the most were the battles against the Mon in the early 80s. We played it two years in a row in the Harty final and then the first round of the other year.

“We narrowly won the final, one of them after a replay, and they beat us once, but in the end we had two Harty and All-Ireland titles and they didn’t have a title. They were great battles and it showed you the thin line between the teams. “

And the secret of this remarkable run that played a vital role in Clare’s uprising in the 1990s – ten of those who played in the 1995 All Ireland final had Harty and Croke Cup medals?

“There were no prayers,” laughs Walsh. “I remember the story of a year when Tipp went to Semple Stadium, behind the cathedral in Thurles. Someone said, ‘We’re going to go in and say a prayer’, but trainer Paddy Leahy is said to have said, ‘No, we’ll be fair to you’.

“We were the same, we didn’t say prayers. We’d beat them fairly.”

