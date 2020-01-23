advertisement

At the end of August 2019, the Australian Christian duo called for country icon Dolly Parton for a remix of their song ‘God Only Knows’. It was a match made in heaven: Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone wanted to collaborate with Parton after watching her Netflix movie Dumplin, and Parton was looking for more faith-based material.

However, even before Parton became involved, “God Only Knows” was a hit: the original version of the song became number 2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs hit list, registered a record of 19 weeks in that place and stayed 60 in total weeks ; it also spent 10 weeks at number 1 on the Christian Airplay chart. And once Parton was involved, the song broke the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 94) – a first for For King & Country.

Parton is also not the only Nashville band of the song: For King & Country wrote “God Only Knows” with Music City-based writers Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds and Tedd Tjornhom. Below Kerr shares the story behind the song and his time in the studio with Parton.

It’s funny, because how often do I write that, you know, then I go to the Christian boys. Because I really just wanted to write with For King & Country; that’s what I wanted to do so badly. And so I went inside – and I was raised with Christian music – so I just had the feeling that you had to write Christian music right now in my life. That’s kind of how I grew up, so I went with them and we ended up writing “God Only Knows” …

The song writing was – it was great. We all went inside and we all had no idea of ​​the struggles – we all had different things going on in our lives that the other people might not have known about, which is the most ironic part about writing that song, because literally, it’s “God only knows what you’ve been through and what you’re going through,” and we all went through different things without knowing it, writing this song.

And it became something that we – we really didn’t even know what it was going to be, and it continued to evolve, and we had to put Dolly Parton on it, and it’s amazing to be part of it. Oh, yes, it was insane (to work with Parton on the song). I arrived three hours early (for her recording session); I was like, “I’ll never be late,” so I was in my car for a long time, just in the case of a strange accident or something …

I walked in and within five minutes of meeting her, she said, “Okay, I want you to sing this song with me. Like now.”

And I thought, “Only us?” And there were guitars in the area, so I kind of reached for a guitar. And she says, “No, no, just me and you, a cappella.”

I was like: “Oh … kay.” So I just sang with Dolly Parton within five minutes of meeting her. But she’s such a pro; she would have sung it a million times if she needed it. She’ll just sing it until it’s right … It was great. She is the sweetest, sweetest woman on the entire planet.

