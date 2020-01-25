Footpad should now be avoided at all costs

advertisement

It was the same old story, the same old apologies, yet another failure.

Yes, indeed, Footpad bury gamblers – many of them – once again if they didn’t deliver in a grade 2 pursuit last Sunday.

The pace of the race is never right for him … he pulls too fast … he does this and he does that, there are all kinds of reasons to explain what goes wrong.

You just want someone to point out that Footpad is not the horse that he was, is not the horse that he promised to be and is just not progressive.

I have been saying it for decades, the surest way to apologize to the poor house for beaten horses and have long lost faith in the eight-year-old.

Make no mistake, he was a true starting hunter. He won all five of his races as a novice, in Navan, then twice in Leopardstown, before scoring at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals. It is no exaggeration to say that he was absolutely spectacular on all five occasions.

His most memorable attempt came in Cheltenham in the Arkle Trophy 2018. Don’t forget that he blundered badly on the sixth and was then given all the time needed to recover by Ruby Walsh, before he walked flawlessly through the straight to win 14 lengths.

However, since he has left his early days behind, he has essentially become a serial failure. His downward spiral began with Naas in November 2018. He was well held in second place, behind the all-way winner Saint Calvados, when he fell at the last fence.

He suffered an over-reach that day and that is why we have largely apologized to him for that seriously underperformance.

Footpad returned a month later to the Christmas meeting in Leopardstown and this was the day it was decided not to trust him anymore.

He seemed to have a grade 1 safe in the bag, until he weakened dramatically close to home and lost half a length to the five year older, Simply Ned.

The attack by Willie Mullins still went to Cheltenham and actually went off the 7-2 favorite for the Ryanair Chase. He came home eighth out of eight finishers behind Frodon, after allegedly bursting blood vessels.

He arrived in Kempton for King George last Christmas, after a winning return to a nothing race in Thurles five weeks earlier.

Footpad took an external third behind Clan Des Obeaux and Cyrname, beating 21 lengths and five lengths. We had pain in our head and we heard repeatedly that he was not staying.

In my opinion that was nonsense. Look back at the King George and you’ll gasp for Footpad, half a mile from home. The reason he wasn’t competitive was that there wasn’t a single fight in him.

And it was exactly the same story in Thurles six days ago. In theory, Footpad had 10 pounds in the hand of the final winner, Real Steel, but was hammered by his rival for 14 lengths.

And while he is talking about Real Steel, he is certainly in an upward turn and that effort of Thurles did not make you wonder about the rather strange ride that the horse previously received from Patrick Mullins in the John Durkan in Punchestown.

When driven for speed, when stable companion and winner Min got a freebie in front, Real Steel could not increase his pace in the straight and could only achieve a slightly disappointing fourth.

Paul Townend made much more use of him in Thurles and it was as if he was looking at another horse. The difference it made speaks for itself.

In the Durkan, Gordon Elliott’s Hardline came in second, one and a half length for Real Steel. At Thurles, Real Steel was 2 pounds better with Hardline and beat him over 40 lengths to fourth place.

When Henry de Bromhead’s Minella Indo landed the Albert Bartlett Novices ’Hurdle in Cheltenham last year, he formed himself as a possible star of the future.

What was so impressive was the fact that Minella Indo rode so much of the three miles with the choke and was still able to grab the last and win two lengths.

He was sent back at 50-1 for a reason – it was impossible to make a case for him.

But when he came home and followed Cheltenham by winning a three-mile mile at the Punchestown festival, it seemed all we needed to believe that this was a horse that would have the potential to go all the way as a hunter.

He made an encouraging start over gates at Gowran Park in November, after Laurina about an insufficient two and a half miles, and the signs remained positive.

But I must admit that I was very cold after Captain CJ’s long victory in Navan last Saturday.

Admittedly, Rachael Blackmore only gave the outside to the ambulance, but having said that, the fuel gauge on Minella Indo seemed dangerously nearly empty during the walk-in.

It seems that we will no longer see him in front of Cheltenham and that makes the matter more complicated.

This week he was 7-1 second favorite for Cheltenham’s RSA Chase and if the Bromhead can get Minella Indo to win that match, on the back of what he has done over fences so far, then a big blob of modest cake will be more then suitable for this observer.

I would imagine there was a fair drowning of sorrow on Sunday night after Willie Mullins’ ex-winning point-to-pointer, Power Of Pause, was thrown into the bumper at Thurles in the afternoon.

I confess to know a lot about him and the idea that he might be defeated was out of the question. However, everything is relative and supports horses at odds, however great a certainty they may be, is not for this punter.

Power Of Pause never threatened to be offered anywhere near evens and was at the start 30-100 to face nine opponents. More than € 400,000 were matched at Betfair.

When I turn 100, I will never understand bets like that, but there are many gamblers willing to play with very short odds.

Power Of Pause traveled mostly beautifully and was still hard on the bridle early in the straight.

The problem was of course Liam Burke’s Coolbane Boy and he accelerated past Power Of Pause in style to leave with an easy three lengths and it was another 13 lengths to the third, Mr Lingo.

It would be nice to see Burke with a really good horse on his hands and what about Coolbane Boy’s rider, Tom Feeney.

I don’t know anything about him, but he certainly looked and pulled his car behind the jug Patrick Mullins, until he decided the time was right to hit.

