Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho He has been told that he can leave Barcelona this summer for a discounted price of £ 77m, and the leading Premier League clubs are pending his signature. Liverpool want to sign the 27-year-old who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, but Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are also interested now, the Daily Express reports.

Wigan left-back Antonee Robinson is a goal for Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle, according to the Daily Mirror. The 22-year-old international should switch to AC Milan last month until the deal fails on transfer day. Abdoulaye Doucoure of Watford expects to move to a larger club (Adam Davy / PA).

Abdoulaye Doucoure expects to be able to leave Watford without any problems to switch to a Champions League club when an offer is made, reports the Daily Mirror. The French midfielder was a goal for Everton and Paris St Germain in previous transfer windows and should attract more attention in the summer. He says he prefers to stay in the Premier League and that Watford would “just let me go” if a big club knocked.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea will fight for Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze, reports the Daily Mail. Liverpool made a £ 30m bid for the Nigerian in January, but ultimately no bid was made. City has also shown interest, and now Chelsea are also set to sign the 20-year-old, who will be rated £ 60m by Villarreal for long when Manchester City has its way (John Walton / PA)

Erling’s bride Haaland may have come to Borussia Dortmund last month after seeing one of the most watched transfer days in recent years, but Manchester City remains keen to sign him, according to 90min.com. The 19-year-old Norwegian striker is seen by City as a possible long-term replacement for the 31-year-old Argentine striker Sergio Aguero.

Players to watch

Alexis Sanchez: Manchester United still wants to sell the Chile counterparty currently borrowed from Inter Milan, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Brad Young: Hartlepool’s 17-year-old England goalkeeper has caught the eye of Manchester United and Arsenal, according to The Sun.

Jorginho: The Italian midfielder from Chelsea could expect a reunion with Maurizio Sarri at Juventus, according to the Daily Mail.