What the newspapers say

Juventus is the youngest club to show interest in Birmingham youngsters Jew Bellingham, reports the Daily Mail. The 16-year-old has drawn the attention of large clubs such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Now the Italian giants are linked to the youngster, with the club having strong English ties in the past, including Paul Pogba, Carlos Tevez and Patrice Evra. Bellingham cannot be offered a professional contract from Birmingham until his 17th birthday in June and is currently earning £ 145 a week as a scholarship holder at St. Andrews.

Eric Dier could be on the way out of Tottenham considering considering winning more game time elsewhere, reports the Daily Mail. Dier is negotiating a new deal as his current contract expires next year. However, the 26-year-old is reluctant to sign again with the club due to fears that he will only have a limited season under Jose Mourinho. Lyons Moussa Dembele is a goal for Manchester United and Chelsea (Mark Kerton / PA).

Moussa Dembele Manchester United looks set to return to England. Chelsea United narrowly leads Chelsea in the race for Lyon. The Daily Star reports United have received approval to sign the 23-year-old French striker for £ 60m. However, the Daily Mail states that Chelsea was strengthened in hopes of signing the former Fulham and Celtic men after Lyon’s president admitted that the club would “sell the players who want to leave.”

Tottenham and Manchester City are approaching the 16-year-old striker from RB Salzburg Luka Reischl before the entry into force of the Brexit laws, according to the Daily Mail. English clubs will be subject to FIFA regulations rather than EU law in the coming January. As a result, they cannot sign up players under the age of 18 overseas. Reischl is the focus of a large number of teenage stars who are monitored by large English clubs, with the Austrian Under-16 international paying particular attention to Spurs and City. Ben Godfrey of England, who plays here for England under the age of 21, could leave Norwich for Tottenham (Martin Rickett / PA)

Tottenham plans a double attack on Norwich to sign the defender Ben Godfrey and full-back Max Aarons, according to the Daily Express. The spurs are already well advanced to sign 20-year-old Aarons for a £ 30m summer contract. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has now put 22-year-old Godfrey on his wish list, although a sticking point could be Norwich’s rating of the 22-year-old – who is also an arsenal goal – at around £ 50m.

Social Media Summary

Juventus is considering summer transfer dive for Chelsea contract rebel Willian https://t.co/0DuiQreoOD pic.twitter.com/fa4jWc4Rlo

– Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball), February 13, 2020

Chelsea will have talks over a £ 15m transfer from Jeremie Boga in the coming days https://t.co/haJJ0aoxBV

– The Sun Football @ (@TheSunFootball) February 13, 2020

To see players

Dean Henderson: The Manchester United goalkeeper loaned to Sheffield United is a summer goal for Paris St. Germain, according to the Daily Mail.

Andy Carroll: Injured striker is expected to stay in Newcastle. Steve Bruce is pushing for a new contract this season despite his meager four starts for the club, reports the Northern Echo.

Kylian Mbappe: The 21-year-old star could stay with PSG because the club is supposed to sign a mega contract to keep him from moving to Real Madrid, the Daily Mirror says.