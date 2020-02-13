What the newspapers say

Liverpool has joined the list of clubs that are keen to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, reports the Daily Mail. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all speculated about the future home of the 19-year-old worth £ 100m. Now Reds boss Jürgen Klopp hopes that his connections to his old club Dortmund will help him land one of the hottest raw materials in football in the summer.

The Premier League leaders also want to sign RB Leipzig’s striker Timo Werner, according to the German newspaper Bild. The Reds made contact with Leipzig for the first time last summer with the 23-year-old and are of the opinion that Werner’s speed would ideally suit their playing style. Werner, who was in brilliant form this season in the Bundesliga, is valued at around £ 50m. Could Moise Kean be on the way out of Goodison Park? (Nick Potts / PA)

Everton Moise Kean has drawn Real Madrid’s attention, according to Teamtalk. The 19-year-old striker has had problems since moving to Juventus toffees last summer. After coming under pressure under Carlo Ancelotti in recent weeks, the Italian international has become a goal for Real, considering possible substitutes for Karim Benzema. Philippe Coutinho is unlikely to return to Liverpool (Nick Potts / PA).

Philippe Coutinho will reportedly not return to Anfield. The former Liverpool midfielder, who is currently on loan from Bayern Munich from Barcelona, ​​will move on to the Catalan giants in summer after a frustrating 18 months. But while the Reds were mentioned as potential candidates, Coutinho Sports Illustrated said he was “on another trip” instead of thinking about going back to the Premier League club. While Bayern are unwilling to make Coutinho’s loan permanent, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham are said to be interested.

Social Media Summary

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be stuck at Arsenal this summer https://t.co/sxqf9F7SEW

– The Sun Football @ (@TheSunFootball) February 13, 2020

Chelsea joins Man Utd in the race to sign Jude Bellingham with a £ 50m rating @CharlieWyett https://t.co/vATUeCPSeT pic.twitter.com/ijZ9aio689

– The Sun Football @ (@TheSunFootball) February 12, 2020

To see players

Jeremie Boga: Chelsea want to sign the 23-year-old just two years after unloading the Sassuolo winger, the Daily Star says.

Bukayo Saka: Manchester United is interested in Arsenal’s 18-year-old winger, reports the Daily Mail.

Marcelo Brozovic: Liverpool and Real Madrid will fight for the Inter Milan midfielder next summer, according to the Daily Star.