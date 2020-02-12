What the newspapers say

Speculation about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The future at Manchester United has been revived through a public appearance that has been associated with a prominent figure associated with the club Mauricio Pochettino, The Daily Mail posted photos of the former Tottenham boss at the game in Brentford-Leeds, which is near Neil Ashton, on Tuesday evening. The couple did not sit together, but Pochettino entered the seating area in Griffin Park, just in front of Ashton, who runs a public relations firm for which United is a key customer.

Despite this assumption, The Sun reports that Solskjaer wants to sign Leicester James Maddison and Aston Villa Jack Grealish next summer for a combined £ 160 million. Solskjaer is said to be looking for new attack options after a disappointing current season. United is six points ahead of the first four. The planned dive could depend on whether Solskjaer can unload expensive midfielder Paul Pogba first. James Maddison from Leicester City is again the subject of transfer speculation, this time related to Manchester United and Jack Grealish (Mike Egerton / PA).

United is also associated with a bold purchase price of £ 120m Jadon Sanchosays the Daily Mirror. The English youngster is enjoying another outstanding season at Borussia Dortmund. Chelsea is determined to sign the 19-year-old. Willian and Pedro may leave the club next summer, but United are reportedly confident that they can beat the blues until his signature.

Jose Mourinho is preparing for a £ 120m summer spending spree hoping to speed up Tottenham’s defense, the Daily Mail said. Benfica Ruben Dias is at the top of the shopping list when Mourinho looks at the youth with Norwich Max AaronsBournemouth Nathan Ake and Leicesters Ben Chilwell also taking into account. The 22-year-old Dias has previously caught the eye of Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool. Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake has been associated with Tottenham (Mark Kerton / PA).

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen could be on its way to Ajax while the Dutch club is considering a summer approach, the Guardian reports. The 32-year-old will leave the contract at the end of the season.

Social media Summary

Chelsea talks about ex-youth star’s return two years after leaving | https://t.co/pUBcuKEIna pic.twitter.com/m9mir9wPL5

– Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 12, 2020

Tottenham plans to sign five players as part of a huge spending spree

– The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 11, 2020

Players to watch

Marash Kumbulla: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are keen on the 20-year-old defender from Verona and Albania, says Gazzetta dello Sport.

Shane Long: The 33-year-old Ireland striker is expected to delight Southampton fans by signing a new contract with the club, Southern Daily Echo reports.

Alexander Sorloth: According to Turkish football, Aston Villa can bid 15 million pounds for the 24-year-old Norwegian striker from Crystal Palace, who is currently on loan from Trabzonsport.