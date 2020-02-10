Videos of the fateful helicopter flight that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others on Sunday, January 6, have appeared. The 80-second clip above Inside Edition shows the takeoff of the plane from John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA. At around 10 a.m., the vehicle lost control and crashed near Calabasas, California, killing everyone on board.

It’s been more than two weeks since the tragic crash took place, even though the parts of what went wrong have just been assembled. Just yesterday, the National Transportation Safety Board released an update on its investigation. It was found that the helicopter was only about 100 feet from the height of the cloud.

Pilot Ara Zobayan, who was one of the nine victims of the crash, told air traffic controllers that he was taking the plane to 4,000 feet above sea level. Although it only reached 2300 feet, it was only 100 feet from the top of the clouds, according to camera shots that the NTSB examined as part of its investigation.

Instead of getting closer to the 4,000-foot target, the helicopter began to descend at high speed, causing Zobayan to make a sudden left turn into the mountainous terrain at a speed of about 180 mph.

“If you left the bottom of the clouds at 4,000 feet per minute at this high speed, you would certainly have lost control of the aircraft,” Kipp Lau, an aviation security advisor, told The Associated Press. He added that if Zobayan’s approximate speed had been used, the helicopter could have escaped the clouds in another 12 seconds.

“As soon as you break out of the clouds, it’s clear. Everything depends on the body. Now you have a real horizon.”

All seven other passengers were killed along with Bryant, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, as well as John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, and Payton Chester.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA superstar, first commented on the loss of her husband and daughter in the days after the crash, but commented again on the social media situation this week.

“I’m so crazy,” Bryant wrote, referring to her late daughter. “She had so much to live. Then I realize that I have to be strong and have to be there for my three daughters. Crazy, I’m not with Kobe and Gigi, but thankful that I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. “