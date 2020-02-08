What a mother! Ree Drummond She may have an empty nest now, but she still takes time to see her children – and she recently went on a long trip to visit her daughter Paige at college.

The 51-year-old visited Instagram on Friday, February 7, to share various photos of her day with her youngest daughter, 20. It took me six chapters of an audiobook on true crime to get there, ”the food blogger wrote alongside the snapshots. “We went for an” iced latte “, but we also got herb fries, chickpea fries, gnocchi, roasted tomatoes and ham and cheese crepes. HOPPLA! (I love you, Paige! What’s for dessert?!?)” Take a look at the post below!

People loved the cute pictures when they went to the comment section to answer with nothing but certainty. “Love trips like this!” Said one person. Another added, “Nothing beats mother and daughter time.” Page also visited her Instagram to talk to her famous mother about the fun time.

“You know that the weekend will be good when your mother comes to town! So thankful for you and such days, ”she wrote next to a photo of the couple. The TV personality shares Paige and three other children – daughter Alex (22) and sons Bryce (17) and Todd (16) – with her long-time husband Ladd.

This is also not the first time the food network star talked about Paige in college when she once revealed how she felt when she let her go. “Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child in college is not a picnic. I’ve done it before and thought it might be a little easier this time. I think it’s a little more difficult, ”Ree wrote on social media in 2018.

“But with all the tears, I can see clearly: what a pleasure it is to take her to the next phase of her life. Paige, I’m so thankful to be your mother, ”she added.

We’re just happy that Ree gets a change to see Paige at school!