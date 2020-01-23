Food allergies motivated this mother to open allergy-friendly restaurants

advertisement

When Sidney Price and her husband discovered their young son’s life-threatening food allergies, everyday life became a challenge.

Dining out as a family was almost impossible, so she decided to take matters into her own hands and opened the Noble Bird Rotisserie in Long Beach.

“Our home is free of dairy, peanuts, nuts, fish, shellfish, and mustard, which many other restaurants cannot say,” she said. The staple food at Noble Bird is roast chicken, but the new restaurant offers side dishes, sandwiches, salads, local beer, and vegan wine. The restaurant offers a detailed allergy menu guide and all staff must undergo allergy training that is not required in the state.

Around 32 million families in America are affected by food allergies.

“Knowing that there is a restaurant where staff are so well educated makes a big difference,” said Lisa Kammel from Long Beach, whose 14-year-old daughter has a severe food allergy.

