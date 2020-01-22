Follow road safety rules, RTC drivers told

advertisement

“Everyone must follow road safety rules to prevent unwanted incidents,” said police chief Fakkerappa Kaginelli.

The SP participated in a training program for APSRTC drivers in the city as part of the 31st Road Safety Week.

As he addressed the meeting, Dr. Kaginelli that physical and mental fitness is of the utmost importance for drivers to prevent accidents. “We must not forget that drivers are responsible for the safety of many families,” he added.

advertisement

Dr. Kaginelli attributed the accidents to drunk driving, talking on the phone while driving and overtaking irresponsibly. “Everyone must follow the road safety rules and everyone must have a driver’s license. Only then can we reduce the number of accidents, “he added.

Later, APSRTC Executive Director for Kadapa Zone, K. Adam Saheb, detailed on the measures required to prevent accidents. He also gave suggestions to the drivers. Mr. Saheb also told the drivers to follow the rules and regulations correctly.

APSRTC Regional Manager T.V. Ramam and Zonal Staff Training College Principal K. Ravi participated in the event. A total of 99 drivers were present.

You have reached your limit for free items this month.

Register for free at The Hindu and get 30 days unlimited access.

Benefits of a subscription include

Today’s newspaper

Find mobile-friendly versions of articles from the daily newspaper in one easy-to-read list.

Unlimited access

Enjoy reading as many articles as you want without any restriction.

Personalized recommendations

A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.

Faster pages

Move smoothly between articles while our pages are loading immediately.

Dashboard

A one-stop shop for viewing the latest updates and managing your preferences.

briefing

We inform you three times a day about the latest and most important developments.

Not convinced? Know why you have to pay for news.

* Our digital subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword puzzle, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans improve your reading experience.

.

advertisement