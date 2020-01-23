Folk Alliance strives for inclusiveness, but artists also do the work

advertisement

That is how you see yourself, and then there is what other people see.

That is of course the human condition, but it is a harsh truth that the music industry in general has had to deal with in the aftermath of the Time’s Up 2016 movement. Although the music world is often characterized as liberal, a snapshot of those who are the greatest suggests power and wealth in industry have – white men – that these attitudes are not always confirmed in behavior.

Deborah Dugan, CEO of the Recording Academy, recently made a big difference in country music in a December interview with Billboard: “I don’t know if labels look at their A&R departments and make sure there is female representation, or “Spotify to their playlists. And what’s going on with Nashville radio? It’s something that can be found everywhere in the industry, and so everyone should be (studying their diversity initiatives),” Dugan commented at the time. More and more data point to the virtual silencing of white women on country radio – not to mention colored people, transgender people and frank people.

advertisement

So what is being done to address the problem? In 2020, The Boot will publish a series of articles examining the largest trade organizations of country and roots and how they embrace the calls of their members or not.

Folk Alliance International (FAI), the first major music conference of the year, begins on Wednesday (January 22) in New Orleans, La. Now in its 32nd year, the multi-day event, which runs from 2020 to Sunday (January). 26), accommodates 2,900 artists and professionals from the music industry from 48 countries. The organization advocates folk music from all over the world and offers professional development and networking events for artists and industry professionals.

“Decolonizing the music industry (and our own organization) is a priority for FAI.” – Aengus Finnish

FAI faces the difficult gap between how its members understand themselves and their mission and the reality of how they serve their members – a study that, according to artists, has been going on for a long time. “Our stated values ​​of diversity, fairness and inclusion are a recognition that these systemic problems exist in society and, of course, permeate the popular community,” FAI Executive Director Aengus Finnan tells The Boot. “Decolonizing the music industry (and our own organization) is a priority for FAI.”

This process is quite literal: “As an international body, we recognize that folk means very different things from community to community, region to region, country to country, but that” the music of the people “must reflect all people, not just those organize the events, “Finnan adds.

Indeed, if folk music belongs to everyone, FAI tries to model and build ownership for everyone in the community. “Five years ago we started expressing our values ​​and working on diversifying our management and introducing management and personnel training, and then various training and panels at our conference,” writes Finnan. The organization has started a training program against discrimination and intimidation for its staff and board members; created programming at FAI to discuss these issues; and signed to the international Keychange Initiative, publicly committed to gender parity during conference programs.

In an attempt to really decolonize FAI’s work, the organization has stopped using the term “world music,” which Finnan says marginalizes musicians who work outside of the Western folk tradition. They have also created specific programming and showcases for indigenous artists.

Few of the artists who responded to this article were aware of these processes, but wanted to know more about them. Hopefully this will no longer be the case after this year’s conference: at FAI 2020, the Cultural Equity Summit will begin a year-long process in which an advisory board will work with experts in cultural equity work to lead FAI.

“Of course,” Finnan writes, “it is of the utmost importance that every plan we develop comes from the community we serve, rather than making assumptions and decisions for others.”

“The music of the people must reflect all people, not just those who organize the events.”

In conversations via Twitter and industry publications, many leaders state – both directly and indirectly – that diversity initiatives are simply favoritism or form a progressive political agenda. Fins replies, “Systemic oppression is the darkest form of favoritism … Consequently, a dominant culture has defined what is the norm, and in our case … what is folk. We see intentional outreach and alliance efforts as strategic priorities to correct an deep imbalance. “

“Ultimately, it’s not about restricting one in favor of the other,” Finan continues, “but it’s about making sure that we open all the doors and windows of people’s homes to invite all family members and make sure to ensure that there is room at the table, not just those who know where the spare key is kept. “

Courtesy of Folk Alliance

However, no organization can have a uniform positive impression. Some ready-made comments from the music industry revealed dissonance between FAI’s self-proclaimed attunement and actions: older hippies who do not accept their own problematic behavior, especially towards women. A journalist tells The Boot that they chose not to return to FAI after their first conference, which was several years ago.

In a recent tweet, Jason Hawk Harris noted that FAI, which he played with his band Front Country, can in fact lead to a pay-to-play scenario, because the costs of attending and playing the conference can be much too big. Musicians who otherwise have access to wealth or a stable income – usually white and cisgender people – are better able to be present.

On the other hand, many musicians find Folk Alliance supportive. Bluegrass band Hawktail is playing their first FAI in support of their new album Formations in 2020. “What I do is try to continue working with the men around me so that I can hopefully inspire some young girls to pursue music! It’s hard to be a girl in this scene, so I can only imagine what other people in other minorities or at the intersections of multiple minority groups feel, “reflects violin player Brittany Haas.

Fortunately, Haas feels optimistic: “There is now a big trend towards more acceptance and inclusion, which I think will help a lot over time,” she says, and Hawktail can take advantage of some FAI funds for their showcase. “I am delighted to be attending the conference for the first time this year,” Haas adds, “and I am grateful for the scholarships that can help us there.”

In the meantime, other musicians have discovered that FAI is realizing the ‘international’ aspect of their mission. The Norwegian band Darling West has obstacles as big as the Atlantic when it comes to touring the United States, but “as part of the Folk Alliance family we have a band that brings us closer,” they share. “We also contacted people in the organization with questions about traveling in the US, and got the help we needed.”

“It seems that FAI has put together a space where people who share a passion for one thing can mix and connect in the name of that one thing. No VIP, no attitude, just music.” – Kirby Brown

“I personally feel supported by FAI especially in what their conferences represent to me: a great equalizer,” muses folk singer Kirby Brown. “I like that FAI does not feel like a parade, a ‘who is who’ etc. In the same small hotel room I have seen heads of big companies talking to songwriters who have not recorded any song.

“It seems that FAI has put together a space where people who share a passion for one thing can mix and connect in the name of that one thing,” Brown adds. “No VIP, no attitude, just music.”

For a band like Gangstagrass, who challenge the definition of folk music as many FAI people think about it, the conference was a huge opportunity. “In the beginning we were clearly outliers and we made a claim to the folk scene by demonstrating and demonstrating that hip hop is in fact folk music,” Dolio de Sleuth tells The Boot. “After our first exposure it just became a fact. The acceptance was shocking.”

“We are just at the beginning of the process,” Finnan remarks. “And we learn from others.”

As important as FAI is for building networks, folk musicians do not wait for the organization to diversify their local scenes. Darling West, for example, works this equality through their songwriting.

“It’s a good way to be part of a growing community where people are welcomed and encouraged,” the band says. “And for us it is logical to write about the things we see and what we think about, and so many of our songs touch those topics … As long as artists keep writing about real things and touch hearts, and not just music to be rich and famous, we believe we have a powerful equity maker through art and culture. “

Similarly, Haas believes that Hawktail can set a good example. “We can really only be nice and open to everyone, keep doing what we do, focus on making good music and being good people,” she says.

“As long as artists continue to write about true things and touch hearts, and not just make music to be rich and famous, we believe we have a powerful equity maker through art and culture.” – Darling West

As a white man, Brown exerts his influence on his local music scene: “When I can influence the decision-making about line-ups for shows that I play, I make it a point to go for gender balance and diversity,” he shares.

“I recognize that this is not enough, so I am always looking for ways to push harder,” Brown adds – for example, by deliberately using his financial resources to hire a queer-identifying director and actor and activist Dragging Queen Robert for his “Justine” music video. “My goal,” says Brown, “is to be one of the good ones, an advocate, and I’ve done my best to send the idea to the team that made the video … and then out of the way to go.”

For Gangstagrass, combining hip hop and bluegrass is a political explanation in itself. “Our Modus Operandi is pure contempt for the opposition,” they say, “and brutal force when needed.”

50 country albums that everyone must hear before they die

.

advertisement