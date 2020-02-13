Israel Folau will make its Super League debut for Catalans Dragons against Castleford in Perpignan on Saturday.

The 30-year-old former Wallabies and Waratahs full-back or winger has not played since his release from Rugby Australia last May because he has posted homophobic comments on social media. It’s been 10 years since his last rugby league game.

But Folau was called into the 21-man squad by coach Steve McNamara 48 hours before the game, and the French club confirmed that he would play.

Folau, who signed a 12-month contract with the Dragons, spent two weeks training with his new teammates, and McNamara said this week: “He looks really good.”

Folau is a direct replacement for Brayden Wiliame – who left the club to return to the NRL – and has kept his old number four in the squad.

His presence at Stade Gilbert Brutus will increase interest in the game after Folau’s commitment has been vigorously rejected by both the Super League and the Rugby Football League and the majority of clubs.

The RFL said it was powerless to prevent its registration, but the Super League clubs voted at a meeting a week ago to take steps to prevent such a controversial signing in the future. Tolau’s signing was vigorously rejected by both the Super League and the Rugby Football League the majority of clubs (Laurent Selles / Catalans Dragons)

Folau’s entry into the squad was no surprise to Castleford coach Daryl Powell, who says it will take some time for the dual-code international to adjust to the 13-man game again.

“He is a good player, an outstanding player. It will be interesting to see how he fits in again,” said Powell, whose team was the first to play another dual-code international in the opening game by Sonny Bill Williams against the season Toronto.

“It takes some time to get used to the game again if you haven’t been around for so long. Sonny Bill saw this last week, although it is different when you play outside.”

While Castleford wants to win three out of three at the beginning of the season, McNamara’s men are under pressure to break their duck, and Powell says he has plans to deal with Folau. Castleford’s head coach Daryl Powell remains confident regardless of whether Folau is playing or not (Richard Sellers / PA)

“We don’t put pressure on him, but we looked at him and how it affects them,” Powell added. “We have some smart centers and it will be interesting to see what they throw around the edges.

“We have to try to make him rusty. He’s a big, athletic player and he resembles Sonny Bill Williams in that there is a bit of a streak there. We saw a lot of pictures of him and we are aware of the step with the right foot who is really dominant.

“But it’s really hard. We just have to focus on ourselves. We saw him and her in their one game so far and they didn’t get into a groove, so it’s difficult to find out. He hasn’t had one in 10 years Rugby League played more, so let’s see if he’s still good at it.

“Our plans won’t change too much. We think we know how he will play.”