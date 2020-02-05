Advertisement

The relative humidity increases at night.



The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has asked drivers to take all precautions regarding the possibility of fog formation with poor visibility.

In a statement, NCM said that visibility is poor in some inland and coastal areas at 9 a.m. today.

The NCM announced today’s weather report and said: “Today’s weather forecast is fair to partly cloudy with light to moderate winds in general.”

Relative humidity is likely to increase in some coastal areas at night and early morning.

The sea will be mild to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman.

