Fog rolls back to Wellington, flights canceled and diverted ... again

Mist has rolled back into the capital, with flights diverted, delayed and canceled in and out of Wellington Airport.

A Sounds Air flight from Nelson is “delayed indefinitely”, while flights from Gisborne, New Plymouth, Tauranga and Invercargill have been canceled.

Jetstar flights from Christchurch and Auckland have been redirected, as well as Air New Zealand flights from Nelson and Blenheim.

Most flights leaving the airport have been canceled or delayed.

KEVIN STENT / MATERIAL

Fog causes flight diversions at Wellington Airport.

Metering service meteorologist Andy Best said Tuesday Tuesday morning came into the sea early due to a weak southern, but he expected it to disappear between 8 and 10 a.m.

“At the airport there is currently 150 meters of visibility and very little wind – that’s what caused the problem. The wind is only eight kilometers per hour from the south.”

The best thing is that the warm temperatures would burn the fog “relatively quickly”.

“It’s really going to heat up to around 23 degrees in Wellington, a nice day with morning cloud and light wind,” he said.

KEVIN STENT / MATERIAL

On Tuesday, fog arrives again in Kilbirnie, Wellington.

Since the weekend, fog has been a continuous problem for the airport, with dozens of domestic and international flights canceled on Sunday, causing a backlog for passengers on Monday.

Cancellations to and from Wellington left 50 children with Crohn’s disease trapped in Wellington.

After spending six hours at the airport, the group was offered a free night at a Freemason’s Lodge in Lower Hutt.

