In some inland and coastal areas, poor visibility can be expected at times.



The National Center for Meteorology (NCM) has asked drivers to take all precautions related to the formation of fog in the country, which is associated with poor visibility on the roads.

#Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM pic.twitter.com/MBi5q7IhKW

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) February 8, 2020

According to the tweets from the official report of the National Center for Meteorology, Nebel had devoured the areas around Al Ruwais and the Emirates of Sharjah, Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Umm Al Quwain.

Fog over Al Ruwais # Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) February 7, 2020

Fog over the city of Abu Dhabi # Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) February 7, 2020

Fog over Ajman and Sharjah # Alert #Fog_Alert #NCM

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) February 7, 2020

In a statement released on Friday evening (February 7th), NCM announced that poor visibility is expected in some inland and coastal areas from 11:00 p.m. on Fridays to 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays.