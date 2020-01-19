Focused on participating in the Olympic Games in 2024, says Swadesh Mondal

advertisement

West Bengal swimmer Swadesh Mondal has played successful Khelo India Youth Games, with a gold of each in a breast of 100 m and a medley of 400 m in the U-21 category.

“I am aiming for the 2024 Olympic Games. Hopefully I will do well in the tests and book a place in the Indian swimming moment for the Olympic Games,” Mondal said after winning his second gold at the Khelo India Youth Games.

Although Mondal has to beat his competitors in the pool to win medals, the swimmer does not concentrate on his competitors and only ensures that he achieves his best performances.

“I don’t look at any of my competitors when I race in the pool. I pace myself by looking at the wall. I’m just trying to focus on my own performance,” Mondal said.

When asked how he made his swimming trip, the West Bengal swimmer said that he has always been interested in swimming since childhood.

“I have always been interested in swimming since my childhood. So when my mother asked me to participate in an extracurricular activity, I opted for swimming. So then I started swimming, “Mondal said.

“I initially picked up the sport quickly, but when I moved to higher levels, I had to work really hard. I motivate myself to perform well over the past five years so that I can represent India at the Olympic Games, “Mondal said.

