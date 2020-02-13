Clarity in the opening combination, a call for R. Ashwin’s variations to outperform Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round ability, will be the focus for India in his three-day warm-up game against New Zealand XI starting Friday.

After the tough reality check of 0-3 drubbing in the recently completed ODI series, a warm-up game with red balls will be the most welcome distraction for Virat Kohli and his men as the forerunner of the next test series with two games per week.

Ideal practice game

India could not have wished for a better practice game as the opposing team is full of New Zealand senior and A-Team players including leg spinner Ish Sodhi, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham and wicket keeper Tim Seifert.

The inclusion of white ball pacers Scott Kuggeliejn and Blair Tickner will be the type of test that both Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill will enjoy when they campaign for inclusion in the XI for the first test on February 21 starts in Wellington.

Shubman will be itchy to show his skipper he’s ready for the big debut that his growing legion of fans is eagerly awaiting, despite his international career being two games old.

Test for spinners

A flat track like the one in Seddon Park will also be a test for the two front spinners, giving Ashwin and Jadeja the opportunity to test Daryl Mitchell, Tom Bruce and Seifert in action.

For the New Zealand XI there is Dane Cleaver, who scored 196 and 53 points in the two A tests against India. He wants to impress the selectors and join the first team for the test series. India strives to find the right combination for the test series that is part of the World Test Championship.

The teams (of):

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (Week), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini and Shubman Gill.

New Zealand XI: Daryl Mitchell (Capt), Finn Allen, Tom Bruce, Dänenbeil, Henry Cooper, Scott Kuggeleijn, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young. Jake Gibson and Scott Johnston.

The game starts at 3:30 a.m.

