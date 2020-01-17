Foam cheese cup is hot when Green Bay Packers are doing well

advertisement

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) – There is no milk, bacteria, fermentation or cooling at this cheese factory in Wisconsin. That’s because they make foam cheese heads.

Ralph Bruno found the oversized yellow wedge cap in 1987 from the filling of his mother’s couch and it has since become a popular headdress, especially for sports fans and residents of Wisconsin.

His company, Foamation Inc., moved to a new location in Milwaukee in 2016 and soon started formal factory tours where people can make their own cheese heads or other foam products.

Tourists take a “Wedge of Allegiance” and hear about the history of the building, the company and Bruno himself, with a few cheese jokes thrown in. They also get to see how the foam products are made.

Bruno says that his creation has become a symbol of pride for not only Wisconsinites, but for all Midwesterners. He does not know exactly how many have been sold, but it is enough to take cheese cups from New York to the west coast.

He says the sale always picks up if the Packers are doing well, so the sale should be lively this week with the Green Bay Packers who are taking on the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC championship.

Bruno says his business usually needs to add extra services to meet demand at those times. In addition to cheese heads, the company makes foam products, including bows, top hats, wine toppers, baseball caps and corn-shaped hats.

