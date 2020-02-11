In the usual way to reward your dealers and partners, FMN, Nigeria’s leading integrated food company and agro-allied company, owner of the legendary food brand, Golden penny, recently awarded five of its most powerful dealers with 30-ton trucks each.

The trucks were awarded to the five largest FMN dealers across the country in the B-to-B and B-to-C categories.

Devlin HainsworthThe managing director of the Food division at FMN said that this step was part of FMN’s commitment to honor and appreciate the distributors for their hard work and to celebrate the Group’s 60th anniversary in Nigeria.

He said: We have grown with the country for 60 years. The award underscores our commitment to continue building relationships with our top retailers as we feed our nation every day, which FMN does. We made a breakthrough in the partnership, a breakthrough in fulfilling our promises, and that’s why we present the trucks to our customers.

Devlin noted that the gesture would greatly improve and expand the partnership and relationship from a primary level to a secondary level, including freight, logistics, and more.

For his part, Jeevan Bansal, Commercial Director, Retail Sales, FMN, said that rewarding merchants is an annual initiative. He announced that the prices awarded to retailers, although different, were always significant in order to recognize retailers’ contribution to the company’s growth.

Bansal said: You contributed significantly to the volume and value of the business, which was also reflected in the past financial year. Today’s world is about time and speed. This should help them; The faster you put your products on the market, the better. It will help them ensure that the products reach the broader market and consumers.

Speeches at the award ceremony, Elizabeth Ajibola, Executive Director, Mount Olive LimitedOne of the recipients of the trucks praised for FMN announced that it has been an FMN partner dealer for over 20 years. She smiled and said that she would vouch for the company’s track record in delivering on its promises. She was thrilled with her victory.

———————————————————————————————————————————— — —-

Sponsored content