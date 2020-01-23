FMEMC announces the transition to a donor-advised fund in Mendocino County - The Ukiah Daily Journal

advertisement

Family Medicine Education for Mendocino County recently announced its plans to move from the non-profit organization that served as a catalyst to launch the Adventist Health Family Medicine Residency Program to a donor-advised fund managed by the Community Foundation of Mendocino County, targeted supporting health care in the region.

President Mary Anne Landis said: “We are very proud of the role we have played. Through our efforts, we have invested more than $ 350,000 in donations between sponsorship, donations, matching funds and ticket sales to Rural Health Rocks. “

The original goal of FMEMC was to raise $ 100,000 for the program. This would support both the cost of starting the program and demonstrating the broad enthusiasm of the community, encouraging Adventist Health to invest the more than $ 2 million needed to create the infrastructure needed to run the program to support. Landis said, “In addition to supporting the Residency program, we have donated $ 50,000 to the Mendocino College Nursing Program and collected $ 20,000 in grants to purchase software and set up a partnership that helps local organizations take care of our homeless people coordinate better. “

FMEMC started in 2015 in response to a nationwide physician deficit that promised to get worse with every passing year, especially in rural areas. Community members inspired by Dr. Mimi Doohan formed the non-profit family medicine education for Mendocino County (FMEMC) to support the establishment of a residency program for local family medicine in collaboration with Adventist Health Ukiah Valley (AHUV) and the University of California at Davis.

Dr. Doohan said, “Studies show that more than half of general practitioners stay and practice within 100 miles of their family medicine residency programs. We believed that with such a program we could attract and retain the doctors that we so desperately need. “

FMEMC sponsored visits to Ukiah by national leaders such as Dr. Richard Roberts, former president of the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). With strong community partners, FMEMC also started the annual benefit concert Rural Health Rocks (ruralhealthrocks.com) with Michael McDonald as main act that raised more than $ 100,000 for program development, funds matched by Adventist Health.

In the fall of 2016, AHUV received institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) to become an official academic hospital. A year later, AHUV and UC Davis submitted the application for the Family Medicine Residency program to ACGME, the body that supervises post-medical training for doctors. ACGME accredited the residency program in 2018.

Today, the residency program started with the first cohort of six doctors. It has already interviewed its second cohort of six doctors in Ukiah in July. The program has also brought general practitioners to the area to serve as a faculty for the program. According to AAFP, every new general practitioner who comes to town, in addition to improving the health of a community, creates an associated $ 1 million in economic development. With 12 new residents and an additional faculty, the Residency program will significantly improve our community.

FMEMC has more than achieved its goal and will now end its activities. The remaining funds will be used to create a fund recommended by donors through the Community Foundation or Mendocino County and used in accordance with the wishes of the donor.

FMEMC Vice President Daphne Macneil said: “We want to thank everyone who has donated and offered to make this dream come true. It’s another example of how we make things happen and take care of ourselves here in Mendocino County. “

