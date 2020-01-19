FM Home Loans League: All American Poly wins in extra time - sport

advertisement

In the second week of the FM Home Loans Israel Basketball League campaign, several teams begin to break away from the crowd.

In the tightest game of the week, All American Poly Gold Seals topped 49-46 in extra time.

The thriller consisted of a large number of veterans from the Israel Basketball League, and Moxie was switched back and forth between the teams.

All American Poly had a 12: 4 lead, but Chesky Lewin of Gold Seals struck a number of outside shots to give Gold Seals a similar lead.

All American Poly ran its own run to achieve a 25-24 mid-term deficit.

Gold Seals had a chance of winning the charity stripe by a second after they finally owned the regulations, but missed both free throws.

In injury time, the All American Poly veterans showed their determination by emphasizing the defense and the rebound to achieve a three-point victory.

B-Woods wins

At the top of the league, B-Woods improved to 2-0 after the Los Angeles boys negated a strong Shtark Sharks attempt at 63:36 in the second half.

In the Battle for the Chisels, Noam B-Woods led with 22 points, while Shlomo of the Sharks had 15 own points. The sharks kept it closed early and only followed half by 19-16. But B-Woods’ talent was too overwhelming on the way to a 44:20 rise in the second half.

Tommy’s Midrash Ballers also won 52-44 against Zalman’s Hot Dawgz 2-0.

In a game closer than the final score, Tommy was encouraged by three two-digit goalscorers.

Marc Giahn, along with 12 points, ensured a constant point guard game for TMB when Adam Motovich and Yitzy Kapetas each broke 14 points. Shalom Dershowitz led Hot Dawgz for the second time in a row.

The Yeshiva League Pass also stayed perfect, hitting Symphony Care Network 60-44. Ari Kafka was the early story for YLP when he dominated on the way to a 28:19 halftime lead, but the story of the game was the performance of the Heller twins who almost surpassed the Symphony Care Network itself.

Moshe Heller had 27 points, brother Aharon 12.

“Large ball movements resulted in light strokes,” said Moshe after the game. “We didn’t have to force shots.”

In other games, Tzitzi’s project prevailed against Ashreinu Holy Bagels [54:45], the Loketch Group won for the first time against The Chaburah Cubs [24:21], Papas Fried Potatoes against Kol Hanearim [57:42] and Lev Ligs [ 41:37].

