Flying high brings new challenges for newly promoted Waterford

advertisement

Reaching the top flight is the dream of every team in every sport, but staying above it can often be a nightmare.

That is the challenge for Waterford footballers, as the 2020 Lidl National Football Leagues start this afternoon.

advertisement

It is the first time in 13 years that the former queens of the game have played in Division One, making this a historic but testing season for Ciaran Curran.

The euphoria of last year’s second victory over Kerry has been replaced by pragmatism and they don’t have to look far for survival advice. Tipperary went up last year. Manager Shane Ronayne, who also led Mourneabbey to their club twice in a row, does not surpass the huge leap forward.

“In Division Two we got away with things and we were not punished. We gave teams large leads, but were able to come back from them because we were very fit and could continue, “he admits.

But in Division One every mistake is punished.

Tipperary’s strategy was to focus on specific games to survive and they also used the competition to hone the swashbuckling style that won a new intermediate title for the whole of Ireland.

“I think we were the highest scorers of Division One, but we also admitted a lot,” Ronayne continued. “We went out as follows” this is the way we are going to play in the championship “and we have also focused a few games to keep up. The game Monaghan was crucial for us.”

Ronayne predicts that the early laps will be particularly competitive, while the latter may have some dead rubbers, as there are no semi-finals this year (all four competitions have a straight final). Tipp also learned a valuable lesson in the top class last season.

“We created 31 chances against the Dubs last year and only took 10. They had 22 and 15, they are clinical,” he adds to their tough opening round with the triple winning All-Ireland champions tomorrow.

Dublin will be without many major players and Tipperary has weakened itself. Orla O’Dwyer has joined Aisling McCarthy in the AFLW rankings, loyal Niamh Lonergan is retired and they have also lost midfielder Anna Rose Kennedy and Sarah Fryday (from whom he had persuaded this season to double this season) to to tear off cruciate ligaments.

Double players are virtually extinct in the men’s GAA and a dying race in the women’s games, but McGrath, Waterford Caoimhe, 22, doubles for the second consecutive season, despite the increased demands of top football.

“I just couldn’t choose one! I tried to weigh the pros and cons of both, but how do you choose a team and leave another team behind?” Said the double star.

A study of the upcoming camogie and football matches shows that she has already encountered four possible collisions, but Waterford’s respective managers (Ciaran Curran and Donal O’Rourke) combined well last year to help her manage the training load and such collisions and she is happy to try to continue this.

“It’s a big challenge for the body,” admits the double defender. “It is possible to do both, but when it comes to commitment, you spread yourself very thinly.

Fewer fixture conflicts, especially with large games, would help.

As a final year student of physiotherapy at the UL, she certainly has no shortage of insight into the requirements of Division One. The first day she walked into physical readings four years ago, she saw a familiar face – Louise Ward of Galway – and she shared a house with Cork’s Eimear Scally and Aisling Kelleher.

Sharing an elite lifestyle and winning O’Connor Cups and All-Stars colleges means McGrath is well prepared for the challenges this spring.

“Last year was unreal. Winning the competition final was one of our most important goals because we knew they were good enough. We have learned that we have risen in the ranks, but the pace will clearly be very different now. Losing Michelle Ryan (retired) leaves huge boots to fill, ”she adds.

“It was not only her football skills that were unparalleled, it was her intelligence, her calmness, her maturity.”

Just like Tipperary, Waterford has a difficult opener; tomorrow a trek to Corofin to take on the defending Division One champions and All-Ireland finalists Galway. But on such a historic day, she lovingly thinks of former mentors, such as the late Mary Walsh in her own club (Abbeyside) and former provincial boss Pat Sullivan whose work and enormous dedication to us cannot be left unmentioned.

It is very exciting and we are really looking forward to it. We can take it alone game by game and try to build and learn from each of them.

The football show: Mark mayhem. Joyce’s Galway change. Player exodus. Cork’s pressure cooker

advertisement