NEW YORK – A second wave of flu hits the US, making it one of the worst seasons for children in a decade.

The number of deaths among children and the hospitalization rate for adolescents are the highest at this point in every season since the outbreak of the severe flu in 2009/10, health officials said on Friday. And the wave is expected to continue for weeks.

Experts say it may be a bad time for an extended flu season because of concerns about the new Chinese corona virus, which can cause symptoms that are difficult to tell without flu without testing.

If the corona virus spreads in the U.S., there could be confusion as to whether people will get it or the flu, Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University.

This flu season started at the earliest for 15 years, and flu-like illnesses already appeared in parts of the south in October. Most cases were caused by a type of flu that usually only causes significant infections in the spring, at the end of the flu season.

This wave peaked at the end of December and then fell steadily for weeks.

However, a second increase started at the end of January. Last week, the percentage of visits to the doctor that resulted from flu-like illnesses rose again, according to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have not yet reached a high point for influenza. We are still on the way up,” said Dr. David Weber, infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina, on patient traffic in Chapel Hill.

Overall, the CDC estimated that 26 million Americans had flu in the past fall and winter, with approximately 250,000 flu-related hospitalizations and around 14,000 deaths.

The viruses behind both waves can be harsh for children and young adults. But they’re not considered dangerous for people of retirement age – good news, as most flu deaths and hospitalizations occur in the elderly every winter.

In fact, death and hospitalization rates are not high this season, “because we didn’t consider older people to be involved in this flu season,” said CDC’s Lynnette Brammer.

However, 92 childhood flu-related deaths have been reported, a higher number at this time of year than any season in the past decade. And the hospital stay rates are also much higher than at this time.

The CDC said the reason is that two flu strains that are hard for children spread in the same season.

The health agency is expected to release an estimate of the effectiveness of the flu vaccine next week.

To date, only 15 US coronavirus cases have been confirmed and no deaths. All but two cases concerned people who had traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the international outbreak. The remaining two were distributed by travelers to their spouses.

Schaffner said that it is currently easy to determine a likely coronavirus case by asking about a patient’s travel history.

It is possible that concern about the coronavirus has caused some people with flu symptoms to go to the doctor for testing this year, while they may have stayed home in other years, Brammer said. But nothing in CDC data shows that this has happened, she added.

Still, it’s okay if it happens, said Dr. Nancy Messonnier of the CDC.

“The people who are a little worried and looking for care don’t worry me much because that’s the point. We’re looking for broader distribution within the community,” she said.

To this end, health authorities will use five public health laboratories, which usually test for flu to also check for coronaviruses. The laboratories are located in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Seattle. If a sample is tested negative for flu, it will be tested for coronavirus, Messonnier said.

Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.