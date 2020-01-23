Flowers play an important role in mass

advertisement

In many Catholic churches, flowers are the most commonly used decorations in the sanctuary. They can be found around the altar at Mass, or for statues and other prominent works of art.

Although they may seem like a “side issue,” the church actually has different rules and regulations regarding flowers and uses them for specific spiritual symbolism.

For example, the General Instruction of the Roman Missal explains: “Floral decoration must always show moderation and arranged around the altar instead of on the altar table. In addition, “During the Advent, the flower decoration of the altar must be marked by a moderation appropriate to the character of this time of year, without anticipating the full joy of the Lord’s Birth. It is forbidden to decorate the altar with flowers during Lent. However, exceptions are Laetare Sunday (Fourth Sunday of Lent), Ceremonies and Parties. “

In this aspect, flowers are meant to express joy, and therefore they are limited during the gloomy seasons of Advent and Lent.

In addition, flowers serve to remind us God’s creation and the beauty of his handiwork. Nikolaus Gihr in his book The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass elaborates on this spiritual meaning.

A holy religious, the Capuchin Francis Borgia, always said: “God has left us three things from paradise: the stars, the flowers, and the eyes of a child.” In fact, flowers have their own place in God’s creation; they are on the globe what the stars are in the canopy of heaven – unspoken traces of an earlier world, earthly paradise, the least affected by the curse of sin. They are in the beauty of their colors, in their scent revelations of the beauty and goodness of God, emblems of his benevolence, images of his first true designs (Isaiah 25, 1)

Flowers also remind us of the spiritual life and the virtues we should acquire in our hearts.

Flowers also symbolize those supernatural privileges, graces and virtues with which the soul must be adorned; for the saints bloom as the lily, and they are in the presence of God as the scent of balm. Flowers, because of their freshness and beauty that they receive from the sun and to which they turn, are emblems of it innocence and holiness that we derive from Christ, the sun of righteousness, and with which we again glorify Him as the Sun of our spiritual life. – The flowers on the altar also mean that the blossoms of grace, prayer and virtue unfold in the supernatural light and in the heavenly warmth radiating from the sun of the Eucharistic sacrifice.

The next time you attend mass and see how flowers adorn the sanctuary, you remember the different levels of symbolism and raise your heart to God as you enter the celebration of the Eucharist.

