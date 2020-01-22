advertisement

This is an excerpt from Archbishop Miller’s sermon on December 1 during a visit to St. Joseph’s Parish in Langley. More information about parish visits, including photos, here.

The experience of meeting so many people who are actively involved in the life of your parish family has proven to me first hand that your community is flourishing under the shepherd guidance of your pastor, Father Patrick, with the dedicated help of Father Lawrence. , your wonderful staff and your army of dedicated volunteers.

During these days I spent most of the time visiting almost every parish committee, association, group or ministry. During our meetings I heard about their contributions to community building, often over many years of service, and I gave my own comments on certain questions that were raised in our discussion.

Within a few months – although I wish it was earlier! – I will send a report to Father Chisholm, but this morning let me share only a few things that you noticed during the visit.

First of all, you are blessed with St. Catherine’s School as an integral part of your parish, even though it is not adjacent to this church. Your school flourishes because of the extraordinary way in which it carries out its mission, under the excellent leadership of your director who is supported by a first class staff, teachers and Parish Education Committee. The school mass on Friday morning in the gym, as well as my visit to different classrooms was a highlight of my visit, which I will remember for a long time.

Secondly, I remain impressed by how proud you are of your parish family and how often you have mentioned the hospitable spirit and sense of community. I hope, as I know, it is yours that you will continue to find new ways to welcome more and more people who are hungry for God into your community.

Thirdly, I am inspired by the many possibilities and initiatives that are available, so that every parishioner can be personally involved in the life of the parish. Countless spiritual gifts and talents are here among you, and for this you must thank the Lord for this abundance. But allow me a word of encouragement to everyone who comes here to St. Joseph but is not yet involved or only occasionally. I urge you to be more involved – or for the first time – to make your contribution to building the Body of Christ through your active involvement in one or more of the parishes, activities, associations and organizations. If you have stayed a bit on the sidelines, think carefully about finding a ministry where the Lord can use your gifts and talents for his ministry and the ministry of your brothers and sisters.

Archbishop Miller meets Father Patrick Chisholm and other parish leaders. (Submitted photo)

Finally, I cannot help mentioning – and I have heard this from many of you – that the parish really needs better facilities so that there are enough meeting and meeting rooms available for community activities. I know that you recently purchased a property so that the planning can continue. It takes many years to complete such projects, but I urge you to start this process as soon as possible. A dynamic parish such as St. Joseph’s, with so many missionary disciples, deserves a parish hall that meets its needs.

Pope Francis has described the 21st-century parish in a way that emphasizes its role as a community of disciples who live the gospel and as a community of missionaries who share this good news with others: in all its activities, the parish encourages its members to to be evangelism. It is a center of constant mission range. “

It is the hope of the Holy Father, like mine, that Saint Joseph will increasingly become such a community of disciples and friends of Jesus whose Christian testimony leads others to experience the love and grace of God revealed in the ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior.

