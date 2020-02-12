WACO, Texas – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and flower shops across Waco are working overtime to prepare.

“It was extremely busy. We are both a wholesaler and a retailer and have been working to send orders to flower shops near Waco since last Thursday,” said Tom Wolfe, President of Wolfe Wholesale Florist.

Tom Wolfe and his crew have been preparing for months.

“We are preparing before Christmas. We start getting prices and orders in the producers. We book the product early and secure better prices so that we can offer our customers better prices. In addition, the earlier we book, the better quality we usually get, ”says Wolfe.

Wolfe Wholesale Florist is not the only flower shop that prepares for Valentine’s Day a few months in advance.

“We start our first orders in December. We already ordered a large part of our flowers before Christmas, ”says Kim Anderson, owner of Baylor Flowers.

All hands are on deck to complete the preparations.

“We definitely have to hire mainly additional drivers. I bring every part-time employee I have for the whole week and I have to rent additional vehicles because the volume is so large, ”says Wolfe.

“We’ll be working late into the night on Thursday so we have beautiful flowers above the store that people can use to just make a purchase,” says Anderson.

What are the most popular floral arrangements for Valentine’s Day?

“Definitely the most popular are a dozen red roses, but if you want to show them that you care a little more, you can always upgrade them to 18 red roses or two dozen red roses,” says Wolfe.

“We sell most of the red roses. It’s just the holiday of love and everyone connects red roses to love. We actually ordered about 2500 red roses this year, ”says Anderson.

But not all orders are as traditional as red roses.

“I will definitely be asked about flower arrangements that look like they are dead. Black roses, black flowers and sometimes we get some really interesting card messages. I probably won’t talk about them in the news, but we try most people We had to refuse a few from time to time, ”says Wolfe.