Florida health authorities are closely monitoring the spread of the virus, which started in China

The Florida Department of Health is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to closely monitor the current outbreak of coronavirus and is committed to ensuring that the latest CDC guidelines are quickly and accurately shared with local partners.

Although no cases have been reported in Florida, the department works closely with our local partners to investigate, confirm, contain, and report any suspected cases should they occur.

Corona viruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause respiratory diseases in humans and others in animals such as camels, cats and bats. In rare cases, animal coronaviruses can develop and infect humans and then spread between humans, as has been observed in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (MERS). If SARS and MERS have spread from person to person, it is believed that this occurs through close-contact breath droplets, similar to how influenza and other respiratory pathogens spread.

While serious illnesses, including illnesses that resulted in multiple deaths, were reported in China, other patients had a milder illness and were discharged. Symptoms associated with this virus included fever, cough, and difficulty breathing. Confirmation that there is limited human-to-human spread of this virus in Asia raises concern about the virus, but the CDC continues to believe that the overall public risk at that time is low.

