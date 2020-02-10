Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean created their own bourbon line: Wolf Moon Bourbon.

The new beverage is made from 80 percent bourbon, is distilled from Midwest grain, and is aged for four years in new, charred American oak barrels. Fans can buy the bourbon later this year from select retailers in the U.S. or online, where you can also exclusively purchase a leather bottle holder or a drawstring bag.

FGL and Aldean took part in the creative process and chose the taste profile of the bourbon, which consists of sweet corn and candied fruit with a caramel and baking spice finish.

“There is nothing better than sharing a glass of bourbon with my crew after a show. You could say that it has been part of our ritual for years,” said a press release from Aldean.

“Tyler and Brian were part of this ritual and we wanted to create something that reminds us of our favorite memories,” he adds. Wolf Moon’s name is an allusion to the pack … the friends who become family. I look forward to drinking a glass on the street with all my fans this year. “

The trio toured together from 2014 and has remained close friends. Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard are no strangers to the beverage business as they launched their own whiskey brand, Old Camp Whiskey, in 2016. They also set up their own FGL House bar in downtown Nashville.

“Making good whiskey was our passion project, and we really wanted to do something with Jason that was completely different from Old Camp,” said Kelly and Hubbard. “We have had this idea for years and spent a lot of time making sure that it is just right.” We are all so proud of it and it was really fun to work on something outside of music. “

