Florida Georgia Line fans will receive a special gift a few days after Valentine’s Day, a post said the duo shared on social media on Sunday (February 9). It’s not entirely clear what they’re up to, but it sounds like they’re going to give a rural hand to a remix by Justin Bieber that will be released on February 19.

“Y’ALL !!!!! Start your countdown! This beautiful Sunday morning we can officially say that we are 10 DAYS AWAY when you hear this ssssssss-fresh music,” the couple wrote on Instagram and added (frustrating silent) video showing how they dance and fist around in a studio setting.

Perhaps the biggest clues can be found in the hashtags: They added #yummycountryremix and also tagged Bieber. The pop superstar will release his fifth studio album, “Changes,” with the lead single “Yummy”, his first new track in three years, next week. A country remix of the song would be even tastier than a box of chocolates for V-Day!

Florida Georgia Line only admitted last year that they would like to work with Bieber – who of course made waves with his Dan + Shay crossover collaboration “10,000 Hours”.

Bieber played “Yummy” live on Saturday night on February 8th. No “yummy” remix with the country duo is recorded on his own social media yet, but keep looking at this area.

