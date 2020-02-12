According to RadarOnline.com, Florida officials are offering a reward of up to $ 20,000 for information about the brutal murders of two dolphins.

In a press release from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Biologists from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission they revealed the first dolphin in Naples with a wound from a “bullet or a sharp object”.

Shortly thereafter, within the same week, a second dolphin with a bullet in its side was found dead on the beach in Pensacola.

“These cases can rarely be resolved without the public. People come forward and say they might have seen something and we can investigate,” Tracy Dunn, deputy director of the NOAA law enforcement department in the southeast, told USA Today.

The majestic mammals’ death occurs less than a year after another dolphin was found dead in Captiva Island, FL last May. This seemed like a terrible execution. The dolphin was found with a fatal bullet wound to the head.

An investigation into these senseless deaths is ongoing.

Killing, hunting, molesting, or feeding dolphins can result in a $ 100,000 fine or up to a year in prison.

At least 29 dolphins have died in the United States since 2002, and it has been shown that their death is the result of a bullet or stab wound.

Biologists believe that the deaths are partly due to humans feeding the animals, which attracts them to humans.

Anyone with information on recent deaths is asked to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at (800) 853-1964.