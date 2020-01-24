Florida dad stabbed wife and children then tried to kill themselves

advertisement

The Florida father, who confessed to killing his wife, three children and a dog in his home near Disney World, repeatedly stabbed them before attempting to commit suicide.

After the preliminary post-mortem reports Anthony Todt, 44, woman killed Megan, 42, children Alek13 Tyler, 11 and Zoe, 4 and dog Airy at least a week before he was arrested at gunpoint on January 13.

The reports found that the bodies were decomposing and that everyone had stab wounds, MailOnline.com reported.

Megan had small stab wounds, 3.2 x 1.1 cm, and Alex was reported to have a 5.9 x 3 cm stab wound. Alex’s body turned a brown-green color and his feet were mummified.

Zoe had no obvious signs or injuries in the report.

All the bodies were found together in a bedroom on the second floor of the house, according to the autopsy reports.

As Radar reported, the 44-year-old Todt has been charged with murder several times. He is also charged with cruelty to animals for killing the dog.

“He’s cooperating with the investigation, I can tell you,” said Sheriff Russ Gibson said about the “despicable” crime.

The police have not yet released a motive for the murders, but Todt is said to have drowned in debt and the family has been evicted from their home in Celebration, Florida, a Disney-designed and developed residential complex.

When the police arrested Todt, the report indicated that he was trembling and could hardly stand after taking Benadryl to kill himself.

The cause of death of family members has yet to be officially determined by the doctors. A final decision can take up to two months while laboratory results on body fluids are tested.

Todt was in a tragedy when Radar announced that its father had been jailed for a similar crime 40 years ago.

In 1980, when Anthony was 4 years old, he had a strange attempt to kill his mother, Loretta Todt, in her home. According to an article by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1981, he heard his mother scream in the middle of the night before she saw her “wrestling” with a man – later than John Chairmonte – in bed. Chairmonte finally shot Loretta’s eyes and ran away.

Anthony’s mother survived the shootout even though she lost an eye and had a bullet in her skull. It was later discovered that Anthony’s father, Robert Todt, was responsible for the attack. The man – who was admitting to having an affair at the time – was convicted of hiring Chairmonte, a former special student at the school he was working on, to murder Loretta.

Robert Todt was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for attempted murder, criminal prosecution and conspiracy. Loretta finally divorced him and moved away.

